HRCI® Taps Dr. Denise Caleb to Lead its New Subsidiary for Organizational HR Certifications that Leverage International Standards

New Human Resource Standards InstituteSM is Taking an Initial Program Focus on Diversity & Inclusion at Launch



ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly formed Human Resource Standards InstituteSM (HRSISM), a subsidiary of HRCI®, has appointed Denise Caleb, Ed.D., M.Ed., CME, PHR, as its first president. Dr. Caleb provides the strategic vision for the company, which offers organizational certifications built on International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards for human resource management (HRM).

Dr. Caleb will leverage her deep business and HR experience and network to evolve the organization and create its roadmap for strategic expansion and progressive growth in both the private and public business sectors.

“Dr. Caleb is one of the most thoughtful and visionary HR leaders I have met, and I am thrilled that she has agreed to lead the new Human Resource Standards Institute,” said HRCI CEO Amy Schabacker Dufrane, Ed.D., SPHR, CAE. “She has been an integral part in the creation of this organization and its mission and is the perfect person to help HRCI move HR into our next chapter of HR leadership by expanding the opportunity to prove expertise in HRM at an organizational level.”

Dr. Caleb’s background includes more than 25 years of executive-level C-suite strategy, partnership and business development, HR, diversity and sales and marketing leadership. At HRSI, she will drive the impact on the future of work for HR and diversity and inclusion (D&I) professionals with the organization’s first available certification, which focuses on D&I and is in line with ISO standard 30415:2021 HRM – D&I.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to bring my D&I experience to the fore in my new role at the Human Resource Standards Institute,” Dr. Caleb said. “Job seekers, clients, investors and governmental agencies are increasingly demanding that business practices are informed by D&I principles. Many will not conduct business with an organization that is not diverse and inclusive. Our D&I Organizational Certification leverages ISO D&I guidance and allows for comparisons of practices on objective bases with other organizations across national boundaries and industry sectors. It is a game-changer for organizations that really want to commit to D&I.”

Dr. Caleb recently completed the Harvard Business School (HBS) Global Executive education program. She holds a Professional in Human Resources® (PHR®) certification from HRCI and earned a Lean & Six Sigma Green Belt Certification from Colorado State University and a D&I Certificate from Cornell University. She is a life-long member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, a 25-year military spouse and a lifetime advocate of the autism community.

To learn more about HRSI and the path to certification, visit https://www.hrsi.org.

About HRSISM

HRSISM develops and offers organizational certifications that are based on International Organization for Standardization (ISO) human resources management (HRM) standards. It is a subsidiary of HRCI® and leverages HRCI’s expertise in credentialing and learning for the human resources profession. Through HRSI certification, organizations discover globally accepted HRM best practices and utilize that knowledge in the development of HR processes that adhere to those standards. Learn more at www.hrsi.org.

About HRCI®

HRCI®, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is the premier credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession. For over 45 years, we have set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through our commitment to the development and advancement of businesspeople in the people business. HRCI develops and offers world-class learning, as well as the administration of eight global certifications, and is dedicated to helping professionals achieve new competencies that drive business results. Learn more at www.hrci.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a9bc73d-3bda-4fa2-9c34-e6d77ada80e4