Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders from 1 June 2022

The annual general meeting of shareholders of AS Trigon Property Development (registry code: 10106774; hereinafter the “Company”) was held on 1 June 2022 in Tallinn, Pärnu mnt 18.



The annual general meeting started at 14:00. 2,569,153 votes represented by the shares of the Company, i.e. 57,10% of all the votes represented by the shares of the Company, participated at the meeting. Therefore, the annual general meeting was competent to pass resolutions regarding the items on the agenda.

Resolutions of the annual general meeting:

1. Approval of the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2021





To approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2021, in accordance with which the balance sheet value of the Company as at 31 December 2021 was 2,558,672 Euros and the net profit for the financial year was 272,142 Euros

2. Allocation of profits for the financial year 2021





To approve the profit allocation proposal made by the Management Board and pay dividends in the net amount of 584,878 Euros i.e. 0.13 Euros per share. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 16 June 2022 as at the end of the business day of Nasdaq CSD’s Estonian settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 15 June 2022. From this day onwards, persons acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2021. Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 22 June 2022.

3. Appointment of the auditor for the financial year 2022 and determining the remuneration policy for the auditor





To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (registry code 10142876, address Pärnu mnt 15, 10141 Tallinn) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2022. The auditing services will be paid for in accordance with the contract to be drawn up with the auditor.

4. Extension of the term of office of a member of the Supervisory Board





In relation to the expiry of the term of office of the member of the Supervisory Board of the Company Torfinn Losvik, to extend the term of office of the member of the Supervisory Board of the Company Torfinn Losvik for an additional five (5) year period.

5. Approval of the principles of remuneration of the members of the Management Board





To approve the principles of remuneration of the members of the Management Board approved by the Supervisory Board. The Management Board explains that according to section 135² (11) of the Securities Market Act the general meeting shall vote on the principles of remuneration at least once every four years and the respective resolution of the general meeting on the approval of the principles of remuneration is advisory for the supervisory board.

The minutes of the general meeting of shareholders are available on Company’s web-page, at http://www.trigonproperty.com/.

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

+372 66 79 200

info@trigonproperty.com



