Mission Cloud Services Named to CRN’s 2022 Solution Provider 500 List

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner , today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has again named Mission to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list.



CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel’s most successful companies. With combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year’s list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today’s IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.

Now in its fourth consecutive year of achieving the CRN honor, Mission continues to see exceptional demand for its services and expertise that accelerate customers’ cloud transformation on AWS. Mission continues to develop and launch new professional services and consulting offerings to meet the market. This year, Mission has expanded Mission Cloud One – its comprehensive managed AWS service that unburdens businesses from internal cloud operations, maintenance, and monitoring – by adding a security component to the popular offering. Mission also continues to bolster Mission Cloud Elevate , an agile, flexible, team-based approach for architecting, building, and modernizing on AWS. Additionally, Mission has expanded its dedicated data, analytics, and machine learning practice , recently earning the AWS Data and Analytics Competency – the AWS partner’s eighth Competency designation from AWS. The award-winning practice enables customers to have Mission implement powerful data, analytics, and machine learning solutions on AWS without the challenges of recruiting and retaining costly talent in-house.

“Credit for this award goes to our AWS cloud architects and engineers, who empower our enterprise, midsize, and startup customers by bringing best-in-industry AWS knowledge and expertise to every engagement,” said Mark Medina, Vice President – Marketing, Mission. “Mission continues to deliver truly transformative solutions that meet each customer’s need , and we’re proud to receive CRN’s recognition of our work and to be named a top solution provider for the fourth year running.”

“The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today’s top-performing IT solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Mission Cloud Services

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting. As an AWS Premier Services Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

