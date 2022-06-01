Knowledgehook Announces 2nd Annual Impact Awards: Celebrating Teacher Excellence

TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upcoming 2nd annual Impact Award ceremony is celebrating educators leading the charge in math education after another school year full of challenges. The award winners will be unveiled on June 7th, 2022 and the event will start with a keynote from Beatrice Moore-Luchin, who is an award-winning mathematics educator, author, and entrepreneur. She is also the current Executive Director of The Benjamin Banneker Association, Inc. and a past member of the NCTM Board of Directors.
67 teachers were identified as Impact Influencers because of their outstanding dedication to integrating research-backed techniques in the classroom. Our research panel now has the difficult task of identifying a select few of these exceptional math teachers for special distinction. The research panel is made up of Knowledge Translation Experts who are all leaders in the fields of educational research and teaching. They are looking to identify best practices in these six key areas:
- Checking student understanding
- Using student needs as a guide for learning
- Adjusting instruction based on student needs
- Collecting evidence of student improvement
- Activating students as owners of their learning
- Embedding social-emotional learning into everyday practice
During the ceremony, a Teacher of the Year will also be selected by the attendees. The winner will receive over $600 in prizes that will help them continue their phenomenal work in the classroom next year and promote their well-being. The prize package includes a classroom supply kit, a teacher swag bag, and a year of aromatherapy and self-care gift boxes from Nature’s Wellness.
For more Information about the Impact Awards:
https://khlink.net/awardsinfo
Contact :
Chad Bewley
Director of Programs and Outreach
Chad.Bewley@knowledgehook.com, (416) 995-0814
List of Impact Influencers:
|Patricia Agbaifoh,
|Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
|Joy Ashford,
|Strait Regional Centre for Education
|Julie Banks,
|Durham District School Board
|Lori Belford,
|Halton District School Board
|Joe Benforte,
|Greater Essex County District School Board
|Ives Bolt,
|Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
|Jessica Brajkovic,
|Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board
|Elizabeth Burke,
|Durham District School Board
|Melinda Butler,
|Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education
|Susie Buzzelli,
|Thames Valley District School Board
|Tasya Candeloro,
|Niagara Catholic District School Board
|Rachel Cha,
|Niagara Catholic District School Board
|Mirella Chiodo,
|Greater Essex County District School Board
|Laura Cross,
|Toronto Catholic District School Board
|Hen Daniel,
|Pembina Trails School Division
|Angela DiNardo,
|York Catholic District School Board
|Christine Fong,
|Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
|Krystal Forster,
|Regina Public Schools
|Sara Fortino,
|Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board
|Joanne Gustyn,
|Niagara Catholic District School Board
|Karen Hanson,
|Calgary Catholic School District
|Alison Harrison,
|Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board
|Michelle Hemingway,
|Avon Maitland District School Board
|Amy Hicks,
|Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board
|Ashlee Hooghiem,
|Thames Valley District School Board
|Lauren Huston,
|Waterloo Catholic District School Board
|Lindsay Irwin,
|Foothills School Division
|Vanessa Johnson,
|Toronto District School Board
|Kristina Kaldchibachi,
|Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
|Amanda Koon,
|York Catholic District School Board
|Dorothea Kruger,
|Waterloo Catholic District School Board
|Colleen Lannon,
|Halifax Regional Centre for Education
|Andrew Lech,
|Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board
|Lyndsey Lobb,
|Avon Maitland District School Board
|Megan Lunn,
|Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board
|Tammy MacLeod,
|Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education
|Michael Marchione,
|Halton District School Board
|Andrew Mathewson,
|Pembina Trails School Division
|Louis McIntyre,
|Simcoe County District School Board
|Ana Miguelo,
|York Catholic District School Board
|Nancy Montes,
|Waterloo Catholic District School Board
|Jessica Napier,
|Simcoe County District School Board
|Kenna Nelson,
|Regina Catholic School Division
|Laura Nigro,
|Toronto Catholic District School Board
|Stephanie O'Reilly,
|Grand Erie District School Board
|Peter Osudar,
|Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
|Julie Parkins,
|Durham District School Board
|Nadia Pastore,
|Toronto Catholic District School Board
|Alessia Picarelli,
|Toronto Catholic District School Board
|Joshua Plumb,
|Calgary Catholic School District
|Tanya Poulopoulos,
|Waterloo Catholic District School Board
|Catherine Pulinec,
|Halton District School Board
|Eddy Rogers,
|Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board
|Ria Sarmiento,
|Toronto Catholic District School Board
|Michelle Scarlett,
|Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board
|Shaelynn Senyk,
|Good Spirit School Division
|Nik Serrer,
|Halifax Regional Centre for Education
|Ashanty Sri,
|Toronto District School Board
|Derek Tangredi,
|Thames Valley District School Board
|Dorathy Thompson,
|Calgary Catholic School District
|Daniela Varney,
|Toronto Catholic District School Board
|Stefanie Vieira,
|Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board
|Taylor Webb,
|Grand Erie District School Board
|Christine Welsh,
|Halifax Regional Centre for Education
|Megan Winger,
|Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board
|Katie Wydeven,
|Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board
|Gregory Zelem,
|Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board