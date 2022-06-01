Knowledgehook Announces 2nd Annual Impact Awards: Celebrating Teacher Excellence

TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upcoming 2nd annual Impact Award ceremony is celebrating educators leading the charge in math education after another school year full of challenges. The award winners will be unveiled on June 7th, 2022 and the event will start with a keynote from Beatrice Moore-Luchin, who is an award-winning mathematics educator, author, and entrepreneur. She is also the current Executive Director of The Benjamin Banneker Association, Inc. and a past member of the NCTM Board of Directors.



67 teachers were identified as Impact Influencers because of their outstanding dedication to integrating research-backed techniques in the classroom. Our research panel now has the difficult task of identifying a select few of these exceptional math teachers for special distinction. The research panel is made up of Knowledge Translation Experts who are all leaders in the fields of educational research and teaching. They are looking to identify best practices in these six key areas:

Checking student understanding

Using student needs as a guide for learning

Adjusting instruction based on student needs

Collecting evidence of student improvement

Activating students as owners of their learning

Embedding social-emotional learning into everyday practice

During the ceremony, a Teacher of the Year will also be selected by the attendees. The winner will receive over $600 in prizes that will help them continue their phenomenal work in the classroom next year and promote their well-being. The prize package includes a classroom supply kit, a teacher swag bag, and a year of aromatherapy and self-care gift boxes from Nature’s Wellness.

