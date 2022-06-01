Fresh Approaches to Winning the Global War for Talent Will Power the Discussion at the 2022 Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 9

WESTPORT, Conn., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 9 at The Harvard Club in New York. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



This industry-focused in-person event will bring together the top global technology executives and industry experts from the financial services industry who will share recommendations for leveraging their leadership strengths to help retain and attract the talent that’s needed to enable the business to meet its strategic objectives and win in the market.

“Our research reveals that the global shortage for technology talent continues to become more severe,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “But we also know through the experiences shared by members of our global community that savvy financial services CIOs and technology executives who sharpen their leadership capabilities and take the steps needed to strengthen their personal brands can act as a magnet to retain and attract the talent that’s needed to reimagine the business and move the enterprise forward.”

World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at the 2022 Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Marianne Bachynski , CIO – Investments, AIG

, CIO – Investments, AIG Vlad Brodsky , CISO and SVP, IT Operations, Infrastructure, OTC Markets Group Inc.

, CISO and SVP, IT Operations, Infrastructure, OTC Markets Group Inc. Susan Certoma , Board Director/Executive Leader/Strategic Advisor, Point2Point

, Board Director/Executive Leader/Strategic Advisor, Point2Point Stephen M.R. Covey , Global authority on trust, leadership and culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global authority on trust, leadership and culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Chuck D’Antonio , Senior Manager, Solutions Architect, OutSystems

, Senior Manager, Solutions Architect, OutSystems Cindy Finkelman , Strategic Advisor, Mantissa Group LLC

, Strategic Advisor, Mantissa Group LLC Hugo Fueglein , Managing Director, CIO/IT Practice, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, CIO/IT Practice, Diversified Search Girish Jain , VP of Enterprise QA and Architecture, Cenlar FSB

, VP of Enterprise QA and Architecture, Cenlar FSB Herb Hoffman , VP IT, Loews Corp.

, VP IT, Loews Corp. Daniel Johnson , SVP, CTO & Head of Innovation, Guardian Life

, SVP, CTO & Head of Innovation, Guardian Life Ondrej Krehel , CEO, LIFARS, LLC

, CEO, LIFARS, LLC Dilip Krishna , Managing Director, Deloitte & Touche LLP

, Managing Director, Deloitte & Touche LLP Ajoy Kumar , Executive Director Head of Technology IT Risk Assessments & Application Security, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation

, Executive Director Head of Technology IT Risk Assessments & Application Security, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation Sandeep Mangaraj , Banking Industry Executive, Digital Transformation, Microsoft

, Banking Industry Executive, Digital Transformation, Microsoft Natalie Myshkina , Head of Financial Services Industry, Adobe

, Head of Financial Services Industry, Adobe Kendra Parlock , Vice President of Partnership Development, NPower

, Vice President of Partnership Development, NPower Stephen Spagnuolo , VP Digital Security & Risk, Mercuri Urval

, VP Digital Security & Risk, Mercuri Urval Michael Zanga, Managing Director, Global Head of Technology, Cyber, Data and Change Risk, Barclays

Valued Partners for the 2022 Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Adobe, Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Fortinet, Genesys Works, Globant, NPower, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Spectrum Enterprise, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit on June 14th at the El Prado Hotel in Palo Alto, CA. At this popular event, global security leaders and industry experts will share how the role of the CISO is evolving along with the increased responsibilities security leaders have taken on with enterprise risk.

The 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit will also feature an Executive Fireside Chat with Michael Piacente, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Hitch Partners, who will share highlights from the company’s recent CISO Compensation and Reporting Structure Survey Results.

Top-tier security leaders and industry executives speaking at the 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Yassir Abousselham , CISO, UiPath

, CISO, UiPath Damian Chung , Business Information Security Officer, Netskope

, Business Information Security Officer, Netskope Michael Dickman , Chief Product Officer, Gigamon

, Chief Product Officer, Gigamon Patty Hatter , Chief Customer Officer, Palo Alto Networks

, Chief Customer Officer, Palo Alto Networks Emily Heath , Board of Directors, Chair of Technology & Cyber Security Committee, Member of Audit Committee, Norton LifeLock

, Board of Directors, Chair of Technology & Cyber Security Committee, Member of Audit Committee, Norton LifeLock Monti Knode , Director of Customer Success and Partner, Horizon3.ai

, Director of Customer Success and Partner, Horizon3.ai Michael Piacente , Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Hitch Partners

, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Hitch Partners Matthew Rosenquist , CISO, Eclipz.io Inc.

, CISO, Eclipz.io Inc. Rand Shamas , IT Infrastructure & Security, e.l.f. Beauty

, IT Infrastructure & Security, e.l.f. Beauty Piyoush Sharma , Co-Author, The Purple Book of Software Security, Head of Enterprise Security & Technology Operations, Zuora

, Co-Author, The Purple Book of Software Security, Head of Enterprise Security & Technology Operations, Zuora Kathryn Ullrich , Managing Partner – Technology, Private Equity and Diversity, DHR Global

, Managing Partner – Technology, Private Equity and Diversity, DHR Global Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO, Akamai

Valued Partners for the 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Fortinet, Gigamon, Globant, Imperva, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c62b6efb-9d56-44a4-8857-491d7a7c0adf