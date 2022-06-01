Antidiabetics Market is estimated to reach US$ 223 Billion, displaying a CAGR of 9.6% during the assessment period from 2022 - 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antidiabetics market is estimated to secure US$ 223 Billion while expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes across the globe. Also, the aging baby boomer is another factor driving the market in the forecast period.



According to International Diabetes Federation, the global diabetes incidence is anticipated to increase from 366 million in 2011 to 552 million by 2030. Such a significant increment in the number of diabetic patients is projected to benefit the industry in the forecast period.

Also, the development of new products is anticipated to benefit the market in the coming time. . For instance, in January 2022, Novo Nordisk, the Danish drug provider, announced the launch of oral semaglutide in India for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. Moreover, the development of advanced pumps based on smart technologies such as; AI and ML are predicted to offer various opportunities.

For instance, in July 2021, Ypsomed AG expanded the range of features of the mylife YpsoPump system. The app-based deployment of the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System allows people with diabetes to manage their therapy through their smartphones.

On the contrary, expenses associated with insulin pumps, lack of awareness about the treatment methods, and poor reimbursement framework in developing countries are anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

· The insulin segment to record a CAGR of 9.4% by 2032

· The oral segment to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period

· Market in the U.S to value US$ 79.6 Billion by 2032

· The U.K market to hold a value of US$ 9.2 Billion

· Japan to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period

· China to secure a market value of US$ 16 Billion by 2032

“Increasing incidences of diabetic patients across the globe and the rising geriatric population are projected to play a vital role in driving the market. Moreover, ongoing R&D is another factor that will benefit the market in the forthcoming period,” says an FMI analyst.

Competition Analysis

Key players in the region include Bayer Corporation, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Recent key developments in the industry are:

· In May 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., launched mySugar Pump Control under the mySugr app. mySugr Pump Control enables patients to control insulin pumps via smartphone to import and view the data status.

· In May 2022, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug for people with Type 2 diabetes. The drug, Tirzepatide is a once-a-week injection that helps people in managing their blood glucose levels and lessen food intake

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Antidiabetics Market Study

Antidiabetics Market by Product:

Insulin-based Antidiabetics Rapid-Acting Analog Long-Acting Analog Premixed Insulin Short-Acting Analog Intermediate-Acting Insulin

Antidiabetics Drug Class Alpha-Glucosidases Inhibitors Biguanides Sulphonylureas GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide) Agonists DPP-IV (Dipeptidyl Peptidase) Inhibitors Meglitinides SGLT-II (Sodium-Glucose Transport Proteins) Inhibitors Thiazolidinedione







Antidiabetics Market by Patient Population:

Antidiabetics for Pediatrics

Antidiabetics for Adults

Antidiabetics for Geriatrics





Antidiabetics Market by Route of Administration:

Antidiabetics Administration through Insulin Syringes/ Insulin Pens

Antidiabetics Administration through Insulin Pumps

Intravenous Antidiabetics Infusion

Oral Antidiabetics Administration

Other Routes of Antidiabetics Administration





Antidiabetics Market by Region:

North America Antidiabetics Market

Europe Antidiabetics Market

APAC Antidiabetics Market

MEA Antidiabetics Market

Latin America Antidiabetics Market





