Questex Bolsters its Hotel Operations Portfolio with the Addition of Event and Hospitality Executive Akshar Patel

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces that hospitality and event leader Akshar Patel has joined as Senior Director of Events & Strategy, Hotel Operations. In this newly created position, Patel will be responsible for Questex’s hotel operation events – Hotel ROI and the Hotec portfolio of hosted buyer meetings – and growth of the portfolio through acquisition, partnerships and organic initiatives.



With nearly 20 years of experience in leadership, event strategy and business operations, Patel joins Questex with a proven track record of successfully delivering large-scale live and virtual events and trade shows. Most recently, Patel was Vice President of Conventions and Events and a member of the Executive Leadership Team with the Asian American Hotel Operators Association (AAHOA), where he managed the world’s largest hospitality convention and trade show, a portfolio of 150+ hospitality events, as well as virtual/hybrid events.

Earlier in his career, Patel managed events for large associations and agencies, as well as InterContinental the Willard Hotel Washington, D.C. and was also an Advisory Board Member for Shepard Exposition Services. Patel is currently an Advisory Board Member for the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, Visit Dallas Customer Advisory Board, Philadelphia CVB Advisory Board and the Events Industry Council APEX Commission.

Patel will report to Amy Vaxman, Vice President/Market Leader for the Hotel Operations market. Vaxman said, “Akshar’s reputation for creative and innovative thinking will be a tremendous asset to our portfolio of events. From his event expertise to his industry connections, we look forward to Akshar driving growth for the Questex portfolio. We welcome Akshar to our team.”

Patel added, “I’m excited to join Questex, which in the hospitality space, has proven to be a successful organization in bringing together hospitality executives and decision makers – advancing innovation, trends, idea-sharing and profitability throughout the world. I look forward to joining a great team of passionate professionals and taking our events strategy and offerings to new heights.”

Reach Patel at apatel@questex.com .

