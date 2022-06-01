2022 Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF returns in-person in over 30 communities across Canada

English French

TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF is the largest fundraising event in Canada that brings together the type 1 diabetes (T1D) community to unite and raise funds for T1D research with the goal of raising $2.8M this year.



During the month of June, Walk events will once again be held in-person across the country, bringing together those impacted by T1D. A fun-filled family and community celebration, the Walk is in its 29th year and has raised more than $135M to date. Funds raised will help support and create a difference for the 300,000 Canadians living with T1D.

This year marks the centenary of the first successful injection of insulin in a human. Insulin has saved millions of lives but those living with T1D still require it to stay alive. That is why continued investment in ground-breaking research, such as stem cell-based treatments that can produce insulin in those living with the disease, is crucial for improved treatments and cures.

“We are thrilled that we can once again reunite the type 1 diabetes community at in-person Walks across Canada. It is truly inspiring to see the passion and dedication of these families and their resolve to both support each other and to create a world without type 1 diabetes,” says Dave Prowten, President and CEO of JDRF Canada. “Every step is a step closer to a cure, and funds raised from the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF will help to accelerate the pace of the most promising type 1 diabetes research.”

Sun Life has been the National Sponsor of the Walk since 2014 and increased its already strong commitment to diabetes in Canada by becoming the National Title Sponsor of the Walk in 2018.

“Type 1 diabetes continues to be diagnosed in more and more Canadians every day and there is still no cure. That is why we have committed over $42M globally in support of diabetes awareness, prevention, care, and research initiatives since 2012,” said Milos Vranesevic, Senior Vice-President, Chief Marketing Officer, Sun Life. “The work JDRF is doing is critical to raising awareness and funds to help those affected. Sun Life is committed to the health and wellness of everyone in our communities and we are proud to sponsor the Walk for the seventh year to help those with type 1 diabetes live healthier lives.”

Learn more about the 2022 Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF and help us move T1D research forward faster: jdrfwalk.ca

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $3 billion CAD in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, governments, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout Canada and six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca.

Sun Life in the Community



Sun Life is committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life. Community wellness is an important part of its sustainability commitment. By actively supporting the communities in which Sun Life lives and works, the organization can help build a positive environment for Clients, employees, advisors, and shareholders. Its philanthropic support focuses on health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, and care initiatives. Mental health is also a key priority, with support for programs and organizations with an emphasis on building resilience and coping skills. Sun Life also partners with sports properties in key markets to further its commitment to healthy and active living.

