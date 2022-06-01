CRN Recognizes CBT on 2022 Solution Provider 500 List

Orange, CA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, a woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CBT to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel’s most successful companies. With combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year’s list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today’s IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.

CBT is an award-winning, Domain Expert Integrator at the forefront of enterprise digital transformation. As a trusted partner to some of the world’s largest companies, CBT focuses on identifying and delivering solutions that help customers solve their most pressing technical and business challenges.

“As a twelve-time consecutive winner, CBT is honored to have been selected by CRN (The Channel Company) to its prestigious Solution Provider 500 roster of companies,” said Rob Schaeffer, President, and COO of CBT. “We continue to be inspired by our customers and are privileged to deliver world-class solutions that bridge the gap between operational technologies (OT) and information technologies (IT) to ensure them a leading-edge advantage. Thank you to CRN and our partners for this recognition.”

“The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today’s top-performing IT solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About CBT

CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator breaking the mold of traditional technology solution design. Our digital transformation strategies bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide business outcomes beneficial across the entirety of an organization. From the CIO to the COO, to Digital Transformation Leadership and everyone in between, we deliver solutions that unite these unique business cultures for collective success in today’s data-driven economy.

At CBT, we take our tagline to heart: Delivering Technology with a Human Touch. We put people at the center of our process, products, and technology solutions. With the focus areas of Internet of Things, IT/OT Convergence, and HPC and Analytics, we’re ready to take your innovation initiatives from ideas to execution. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

