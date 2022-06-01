Maximize RSVPs with WhenAvailable, the Best Way to Simplify Event Scheduling

Santa Clara, CA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding the best date and time for a group to meet can be frustrating. When the group exchanges messages back-and-forth via email, text, call, or a mix of all three, the organizer is left with the tedious task of keeping track of the responses to find a solution. Solveig Kjartansdottir, an electrical engineer turned full-stack developer, took her frustration with scheduling events with prevailing methods and developed a solution she named WhenAvailable—focusing on simplicity and efficiency.

WhenAvailable makes planning time with friends, organizing get-togethers, or rounding up high-profile executive staff effortless, affordable, and secure. The app is ideal for organizing family reunions, a pick-up basketball game, DnD online meetups, and board meetings without the hassle of long email threads, texts, or phone calls. WhenAvailable is built for simplicity and ease of use.

How The App Works

Organizers and recipients can use WhenAvailable across devices and timezones to create and reply to scheduling polls. The app’s clean, ad-free design with live updates makes it frictionless to navigate and use.

For example, Trisha is Jennifer’s maid of honor; Trisha heard about the WhenAvailable app and decided to give it a go for Jennifer’s bachelorette party. She loves the idea of being able to decorate the poll with a theme and get the others excited about the party.

She signs up on her phone and starts planning her party right away. All she needs to do is:

Name the event

Pick an RSVP date

Select the potential dates and times for the event

There are a number of other options for the poll, for example if she wants her guests to see who else is in her poll and the location of the party. Once the poll has been created, Trisha can either decide to send email invitations directly from the application or share a link to the poll via text or social media, and have her guests simply add themselves to the poll. Trisha picks a beautiful bachelorette theme to decorate the poll with.

Now Trisha has shared a link to her poll with all 15 guests on the list and set her email preferences to notify her when guests vote or post a message. One of the guests, Amy, votes right away for the dates she is available on and leaves a message for Trisha saying, “Sep 3rd is my hubby’s b-day, so I can't make it then.” Amy’s vote instantly appears on Trisha’s screen.

As votes accumulate, it is easy to see which days most guests can attend. Once everyone has replied to Trisha’s invitation, she closes the poll and notifies her guests which date to reserve for the party.

Now Trisha has easily obtained a date for the bachelorette party without sifting through long and confusing email chains, texts, or remembering phone conversations—and she did it for free.

Privacy and Pricing

The WhenAvailable team takes user privacy very seriously. For example, if the user decides to import their calendar or contact information, the data never leaves the client, meaning WhenAvailable never views or stores any of it (and of course never shares it with any third parties). Organizers also have the ability to choose if guests can see who else is voting in the poll or how they voted.

How does the app make money if it’s free and with zero ads? Anyone can use WhenAvailable for free for an unlimited number of times for gatherings up to 20 people. However, users have two paid options for larger gatherings which gives them access to additional settings and functionality like voting on your guests' behalf, adding a cover image or a custom logo, sending reminders, and downloading voting data.

First, there is the OneTime Premium which is a pay-as-you-go option, where you can upgrade a single poll for $10. The other option is a Premium subscription which is only $38 a year—a great deal for anyone scheduling group gatherings regularly. As an avid planner herself, founder Solveig Kjartansdottir and her team wanted to create a fair pricing model for all types of users. This pricing model allows people to upgrade a single poll with no strings attached, but also gives the regular users an affordable subscription plan.

Getting Started Using WhenAvailable

You can find WhenAvailable in the Play Store or App Store , or you can schedule events through the WhenAvaible site from any browser. As described above, getting started is painless, and you can refer to the help center or email the friendly customer support team for assistance; there is also a news page to check for latest developments. Take the complexity out of scheduling and plan your next event with WhenAvailable today!

Contact Information:

Solveig Kjartansdottir