George Jon Welcomes George Orr as COO

CHICAGO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Jon, the global pioneer in eDiscovery managed services, has expanded its leadership team with the addition of George Orr as Chief Operating Officer. In this transformational move, Orr will assume leadership of day-to-day operations at George Jon, enabling CEO George Nedwick to focus on short and long-term plans for the Sales and Technology teams.

Orr held multiple executive roles over 15 years at Relativity, leading customer teams focused on support, professional services, customer success, and sustained growth of the certified professional community. Orr was an original member of the Relativity “go-to-market team” in 2007 and helped grow the company in revenue and employees (5-1500). In overseeing a global client base and expanding service-based activities worldwide, Orr became a proven leader in eDiscovery realm, and will bring his knowledge of key players and market needs to the George Jon team.

“Needless to say, I am thrilled that George is joining our team,” says George Nedwick, CEO. “Not only has George been an industry stalwart and innovator over multiple decades, but also a good friend and partner. Now we’ll get to collaborate on common goals and improve the business together, with his unmatched operational experience helping our internal teams achieve new heights.”





Pictured above: George Orr, Chief Operating Officer at George Jon

About George Jon

George Jon is a niche technology advisory and services firm focused solely on the eDiscovery, Investigations and Governance industries. Over the past 17 years, George Jon consultants and engineers have worked to optimize technology platforms and operations for a global client base, supporting internal staff and maximizing platform performance/security while shrinking total ownership costs. We deliver tangible, bottom-line results that are driven by strategic architecture and workflow assessments, ongoing management/support, 24x7 Hypercare, and a Dell OEM technology stack architected with 17 years of best practices. For more information, visit georgejon.com.



For more information about this release, please contact:

Reynolds Broker, +1.312.698.7165, rbroker@georgejon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3858e6b-7bc2-46c1-a595-c04de40b0c43