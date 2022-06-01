Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Opens Northern Virginia Office

LORTON, Va., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent for businesses, announced the opening of a new healthcare staffing agency location in the Northern Virginia area.

The Northern Virginia healthcare staffing office is owned by Vicki and Greg Lynch and will serve the Northern Virginia area. The office will focus on caregiver and nurse staffing for long-term care and other healthcare facilities. The primary focus will be healthcare roles including, PCW, RCA, CNA, CMA, LPN, and RN.

"We are so honored and privileged to have the opportunity to provide mutually beneficial solutions to challenging issues for both healthcare facilities and our healthcare professionals. Our mission is to be the leading healthcare staffing agency in Virginia that healthcare facilities want to partner with and talents want to work for," said Greg and Vicki Lynch. "Healthcare professionals are in critical demand and if we can help healthcare facilities bridge their staffing gaps, it is a privilege for us to be a part of the solution that ultimately yields significant benefits to the northern Virginia community."

"We are excited to open our first location in Virginia," said Cary Daniel, Co-founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "Vickie has a strong background in human resources and healthcare, so we believe her skillset combined with the Nextaff infrastructure will serve the healthcare community of Northern Virginia very well."

The office is located at 9020 Lorton Station Blvd., Unit F, Lorton, VA. More information can be found at NEXTAFF of Northern Virginia - Healthcare.

"We look forward to making a difference across Virginia. If we can take the burden of staffing off the shoulders of healthcare facilities and let them focus on the delivery of effective and efficient healthcare to the Virginia community, that is a win for the community," said Greg and Vicki.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare industries and information technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Walker

Jen.walker@nextaff.com

###

Related Images











Image 1: NEXTAFF Quality Talent Simplified





NEXTAFF Staffing Agency









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment