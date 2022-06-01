GlobalData Plc: Rising Disposable Income to Fuel Global Spirits Market Growth

LONDON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The spirits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Rising disposable income coupled with decreasing unemployment rates is driving the demand for spirits globally. Also, more consumers are now concerned about immunity and overall wellbeing, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, they are actively moderating their intake of alcohol to maintain their health, which is driving the demand for “low alcohol by volume (ABV)”, “low-calorie”, or “low-sugar” spirits. This is creating more opportunities for spirits drinks with health claims.



The Global Spirits Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the market environment, high-potential countries’ analysis, country deep dive, success stories, competitive environment, distribution analysis, packaging analysis, and challenges and future outlook.

Global Spirits Market Trends

Developments in the organic and natural spirits sector will lead to brands adopting localized flavors by infusing locally foraged botanicals. Moreover, consumers generally perceive organic and local ingredients to be of high quality and healthier. Considering this, Suncliffe, LLC announced the launch of a botanical spirit, in Arizona, highlighting the usage of local plant species. As a result, brands with local organic ingredients are expected to gain traction.

Spirits Market Segmentation by Region

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Americas

Western Europe

Eastern Europe





Spirits Market Analysis, by Regions

Spirits Market Segmentation by Category

Brandy

Flavored alcoholic beverages

Gin & genever

Liqueurs

Rum

Specialty spirits

Tequila & mezcal

Vodka

Whiskey





Spirits Market Analysis, by Categories

Spirits Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Of-trade Hypermarkets & supermarkets Convenience stores E-retailers Food & drinks specialists Others

On-trade





Global Spirits Market Analysis, by Distribution Channels

Leading Companies in the Global Spirits Market

Diageo plc

Suntory Holdings Ltd

Pernod Ricard

Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Company

Hite Jinro Co. Ltd.





Spirits Market Analysis, by Companies

Global Spirits Market Overview

Market size 2021 $783.5 billion CAGR >6% Forecast Period 2021-2026 Key Categories Brandy, Flavored Alcoholic Beverages, Gin & Genever, Liqueurs, Rum, Specialty Spirits, Tequila & Mezcal, Vodka, and Whiskey Key Regions Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe Key Distribution Channel Off-trade and On-trade Leading Companies Diageo plc, Suntory Holdings Ltd, Pernod Ricard, Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Company, and Hite Jinro Co. Ltd

Global Spirits Market Report Scope

Provides an overview of the current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging.

The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions – Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe – highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturing and retailers seek the latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail.

This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities for growth within the sector in the region

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape, and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country-specific nuances

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region and can help companies in revenue expansion

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the spirits sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates





FAQs

What was the global spirits market size in the year 2021?

The global spirits market size was valued at $783.5 billion in 2021.

What is the global spirits market growth rate?

The global spirits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

Which are the key regions in the global spirits market?

The key regions in the global spirits market are Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe. Asia-Pacific represented the largest region for the global spirits sector in 2021.

Which are the key categories in the global spirits market?

The key categories in the global spirits market are brandy, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin & genever, liqueurs, rum, specialty spirits, tequila & mezcal, vodka, and whiskey. In the year 2021 specialty spirits had the highest market value.

Which are the key distribution channels in the global spirits market?

The key distribution channels in the global spirits market are off-trade and on-trade.

Which are the leading companies in the global spirits market?

Some of the leading spirits companies are Diageo plc, Suntory Holdings Ltd, Pernod Ricard, Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Company, and Hite Jinro Co. Ltd.

