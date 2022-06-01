VizyPay Named Best Place to Work in Financial Technology

WAUKEE, Iowa, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , an award-winning leader in payment processing for small businesses across rural America, has been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by American Banker . The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group.



VizyPay was recognized for its one-of-a-kind, people-centered company culture. Dedicated to diversity and inclusivity, VizyPay hires individuals based on attitude, drive and effort – not based on a resume or experience in the payments space. As a result, 95% of its staff is from outside the payments industry and 60% are diverse minorities. Its executive team leads with authenticity and transparency, fostering a fun and positive work environment where new ideas are welcomed and genuine relationships are built. To keep pace with the company’s outstanding success, VizyPay is undergoing a hiring blitz and added 52 to its team of 114 full-time employees in the last three months. This growth enables VizyPay to further expand its innovation and capabilities to better serve its 12,000 merchants across the country.

“You can’t do anything if you don’t have a thriving company culture and people who believe in it,” said Austin Mac Nab, Co-Founder and CEO of VizyPay. “Being intentional about our culture puts VizyPay in the position to better help our merchants in small towns across rural America because we’re motivated to succeed together. This honor showcases the best of #TeamVizy, highlighting our strong internal relationships, our dedication to clients and devotion to the whole company.”

This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year’s list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory. The 2022 list included 50 companies and was published by Arizent brands American Banker , National Mortgage News , PaymentsSource , Financial Planning and Digital Insurance .

“The fintech community continues to grow and provide job opportunities for data scientists, developers, managers and creative thinkers,” said Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker. “Best Places to Work in Financial Technology offers a look at FinTechs that lead the pack in areas like human resources policies, perks and culture, which can help people understand which companies might be a fit for them.”

To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

For more information on Arizent’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com or write to penny.crosman@arizent.com .

For more information about VizyPay and its services, visit www.vizypay.com .

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #45 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with an outstanding 8000% growth since its founding in 2017.