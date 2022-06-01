Number of voting rights as of May 31, 2022

| Source: NICOX NICOX

Sophia Antipolis CÃ©dex, FRANCE

Nicox SA
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 43,223,135

Head Office:
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis 
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642

On June 1, 2022,

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF)

 As of May 31, 2022
Total number of shares composing the share capital43,223,135
Total number of voting rights43,223,135
Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights43,223,135

---------------
www.nicox.com
Phone: +33 4-97-24-53-00
Fax : +33 4-97-24-53-99

 

Attachment


Attachments

1 June 22 EN