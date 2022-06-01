Knowledge Train Opens New Training Venue In Birmingham

Birmingham, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birmingham, England -

Knowledge Train, a UK based company which offers classroom training courses leading to professional certification is pleased to announce that they have opened a new Birmingham training venue. The new location will have the institute’s full range of courses on offer, including project management, business analysis, agile, programme management and change management. Certifications are available from AXELOS, PeopleCert, BCS, APMG and the Agile Business Consortium.



The new venue is in the centre of the West Midlands, the second largest urban conurbation in the United Kingdom. The company offers classroom training courses, leading to professional certification. There are many reasons why students choose Knowledge Train, such as flexible scheduling options. For the busy professional, the centre can provide weekday, weekend, classroom (live or virtual) and eLearning courses. Given that Covid is still a factor, the institute has shifted all their live classroom courses into a virtual classroom. This gives students the same trainer-to-student experience as a normal classroom course — except it takes place via an online platform.



Managing Director of Knowledge Train Simon Buehring remarks, “I am delighted to be opening our new training venue in Birmingham. With the worst of the Covid pandemic behind us, people seeking to get ahead in their careers are choosing classroom training leading to professional certification. From our new Birmingham location, we will be able to offer classroom training to people in the West Midlands.” Though due to COVID-19, most classroom project management courses are postponed, the institute offers online training that is still available via live virtual classroom technology or self-study. The training venue offers a full range of project management courses to suit all levels and budgets. From half-day beginner courses to 5-day advanced courses, local residents can choose their ideal certification from all the main project management certification bodies. Project management certifications are available from PeopleCert, AXELOS, Association for Project Management (APM), APMG International and Project Management Institute (PMI). See more here: Knowledge Train Birmingham.



The institute is also pleased to acknowledge that they have a high pass rate. The quality of the institute’s instructors and trainers is made evident in these pass rates, which are well above the national average. For the PRINCE2 course, the Foundation level has a 99% pass rate, and the Practitioner level has a 83% pass rate. For the Agile Project Management course, the Foundation and Practitioner levels both have a perfect pass rate (at 100%). The MSP course has a perfect pass rate at Foundation level as well, and 90% at Practitioner level.

The courses are designed with the challenges students will face in mind. They are designed to minimise the amount of time it takes to study. The institute accomplishes this through a combination of strategies, including course materials in different formats (to suit different learning styles), quizzes, mind maps, videos, sample exams, exercises and so on. Their qualified trainers, who have over 20 years real-world experience and have been training for over 10 years, are also approachable throughout each course. They are all subject matter experts.



“In Birmingham, we will be offering classroom training in our core subjects of project management, agile, programme management, change management and business analysis. Professionals working in Birmingham will easily be able to access our new venue which is right in the heart of central Birmingham,” states Buehring. Students can also be confident that they will be in safe hands when both learning new techniques and studying to pass their exams. When live classroom training does resume eventually after Covid, students can be assured that their training will be in convenient locations in city centres and nearby transport hubs (including the new venue).



Knowledge Train helps organisations develop and improve their capability to manage change projects and programmes by offering bespoke in-house training and mentoring. Since 2005, the institute has helped tens of thousands of people learn to deliver and manage projects and programmes, manage change and improve business performance. They employ career advisors to help students choose the right course, while also providing personal care. The courses are transparent about what is included in training, and they are designed to satisfy training and certification needs.

Further, the team is dedicated to protecting the personal data and privacy of students and does not employ sales staff with targets to meet who try to sell students unsuitable courses. Knowledge Train is an ethical company. The company’s six core values drive everything they do. The values are Integrity, Social Responsibility, Diversity, Fairness, Quality and Innovation.



To learn more about Knowledge Train Birmingham, interested parties may visit their official website. The institute’s representatives can also be contacted via phone or email.

