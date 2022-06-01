Acme United Corporation Acquires the Assets of Safety Made

SHELTON, Conn., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that it has acquired the assets of Live Safely Products, LLC. (d/b/a “Safety Made”), a leading manufacturer of first aid kits for the promotional products industry.



Safety Made had revenues in 2021 of approximately $4.9 million and EBITDA of approximately $1.2 million. The purchase price was not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to be accretive immediately. The company is located in Keene, New Hampshire and employs 24 people.

Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO, said, “We believe the acquisition of Safety Made provides a platform to expand sales of personalized products to many of Acme United’s domestic and global customers. Although its primary business today is in first aid, we see opportunities in all our product ranges.

Mr. Johnsen said that he is excited that the founders and management of Safety Made will be joining Acme United. He also looks forward to welcoming all the employees to the Company and building the business in Keene, NH.

Further information on Safety Made is available at its website www.safetymade.com.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®,Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, and Med-Nap. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

