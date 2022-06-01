Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes

EXTON, Pa., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Flex, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OFLX) today announced that Mark F. Albino, its chief operating officer, is retiring after 26 years of service to the Company. Mr. Albino was instrumental in the strength and growth of the Company during those 26 years, from his invention of the AutoFlare® fitting, to the expansion of its business in Europe, and the expansion of the Company’s businesses to new products, including DoubleTrac® double-containment piping and MediTrac® flexible medical gas piping. Mr. Albino will be retiring as of May 31, 2022, but will continue to serve in his role as a director of the Company.



