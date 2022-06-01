Alain Dinin acquired 340,000 Nexity’s shares (0.6%) from NewPort (Nexity’s management company) to enable its deleverage

French English

Paris, France, 1 June 2022, 6.30 pm Paris time

Nexity has been informed today that Alain Dinin has acquired 340,000 shares, representing 0.6% of the share capital of Nexity, from New Port, the management company of Nexity.

New Port now holds 4.5% of the share capital and has thus crossed downwards the 5% threshold of the share capital and voting rights of Nexity, with no impact on the concert group around Alain Dinin1.

The proceeds of this sale will enable New Port to repay its bank loan in full. In a second phase, the transfer of the Nexity shares held by New Port to its partners will take place by 31 December 2022.

Thus, the New Port partners will maintain their shareholding in Nexity by becoming direct shareholders of Nexity, replacing their shareholding in New Port.

In particular, Alain Dinin, Chairman of Nexity, will increase his direct stake in Nexity.

This transaction reflects the confidence in Nexity's development prospects and the success of the management team.

With nearly 8,000 employees and €4.6 billion in revenue in 2021, Nexity is France’s leading integrated real estate group, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services. Our services platform is designed to serve all our clients individuals, companies, institutional investors and local authorities. Our corporate purpose ‘life together’ expresses our commitment to create for them, sustainable spaces, neighborhoods and cities, that make it possible to forge and re-establish links. Nexity is notably classified for the third year in a row, France’s number-one low-carbon project owner by BBCA, is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and Best Workplaces 2021.

Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext’s Compartment A and the SBF 120.

1 New Port and its associates are united in a concert group around Alain Dinin, composed of Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, La Mondiale and approximately 200 Nexity managers and executives, who hold approximately 22.14% of the share capital and voting rights of Nexity.

