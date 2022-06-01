Nox Health Announces New Partnership With Totem Employee Benefits Services

ATLANTA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nox Health , the global sleep health leader committed to helping people wake up to a brighter world, has partnered with Totem , a benefits consulting service that provides a holistic and personalized approach to employee benefits. The two companies will collaborate to bring sleep health education and resources to employees and adult dependents on the Totem Health Plan — powered by SleepCharge by Nox Health.



“About 80 percent of people in the U.S. report having issues with sleep,” explained Nox Health President and Chief Growth Officer, Heidi Anderson. “Quality sleep is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle, equipping our bodies to ward off disease and perform at our best. SleepCharge by Nox Health changes the lives of people struggling with sleep, and joining forces with Totem will allow us to offer these vital services to even more people in need.”

The SleepCharge by Nox Health program offers sleep health education and resources, as well as access to sleep health professionals and best-in-class treatment for those with sleep problems. Board-certified sleep medicine physicians oversee testing and treatment, and a dedicated team of medical and behavioral sleep specialists support Totem patients every step of the way.

Totem President Debbie Schultz founded the company over 40 years ago with a vision to take a more holistic approach to employee benefits. Totem’s engineered health plans save clients between 8% and 29% annually. By leveraging data, incorporating fiduciary best practices and incentivizing employees to utilize the highest quality of care possible, Totem offers better benefits for companies’ employees and their bottom lines. Today, the company is bringing organizations everywhere to a higher standard of employee care and was recognized as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Places to Work in 2021.

“Totem has chosen SleepCharge by Nox Health to help our clients improve their overall health through better sleep,” said Schultz. “Through this partnership, Totem has given employers yet another way to be there for their people – with no cookie-cutter solutions and no unanswered questions.”

SleepCharge provides sleep health education for clients, while identifying and solving sleep problems to help patients feel better and lead a healthier, more productive life. After an initial Sleep Checkup, patients will receive a personalized report of their sleep and access to the Sleep Life Learning Center — educational modules for self-paced learning, including relaxation techniques and guided sleep meditation. Additionally, they will gain access to a board-certified sleep physician who can order an at-home sleep test, diagnose and treat sleep-disordered breathing (apneas), insomnias, circadian rhythm-related disorders, restless legs syndrome and hypersomnias (excessive daytime sleepiness).

This partnership will bring better sleep health to thousands through the Totem Health Plan network. For more information about Nox Health or Totem, visit NoxHealth.com or TotemSolutions.com.

About Nox Health

Nox Health is a global sleep health leader, committed to people-centered products and services that address the worldwide sleep epidemic and promote access to sleep healthcare for long-term treatment and support. Nox Health delivers unmatched data quality and insights to clinicians through Nox Medical sleep testing devices and technology. Its offerings also include SleepCharge sleep health programs and Nox Cloud sleep solutions for medical systems and payers. More than 10 million people in 48 countries wake up to a brighter world each day because of Nox Health solutions. For more information, visit NoxHealth.com.

About Totem Solutions

Totem is a benefits consulting firm that designs and implements customized healthcare benefit plans that save clients between 8% and 29% in annual savings, while ensuring their employees get better benefits at a lower cost. Totem offers a concierge-level member support center that handles everything from administration to enrollment, employee communications, enhanced employee adoption and engagement, to part-time benefits, and more. Totem brings organizations everywhere a higher standard of employee care. As a result, Totem’s clients can offer better benefits to their employees at much lower annual costs than status quo plans. Learn about our commitment to helping clients at TotemSolutions.com .

