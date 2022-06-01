PickleJar Debuts New Campaign to Spotlight the Return of Live Music





Integrated Campaign Features Bonus Cash and “Win Your Own 3-City Tour Sweepstakes” for Artists and Weekly Cash Giveaways for Fans

HOUSTON, TX, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PickleJar, the live entertainment and artist payments app, announced the launch of a U.S. and Canadian, multi-channel, integrated campaign called “Light It Up,” highlighting PickleJar’s robust features and showcasing the return of live, local music. The campaign offers artists bonus cash with every new fan who follows and supports them on the platform while earning entries to win their own 3-city tour sweepstakes. Additionally, the campaign rewards fans with weekly cash prize giveaways for supporting their favorite artists.

As an extension of their #ArtistFirst approach, PickleJar’s “Light It Up” campaign demonstrates how easy it is for fans to support their favorite artists on any stage or live stream.

“As a trusted partner of the music community, this campaign is a further demonstration of our resolve to help turn things around for the artists who struggled through the pandemic,” said Jeff James, PickleJar CEO. “We thought, why not give our advertising dollars directly to the very people who are helping us build the PickleJar community. We want artists to get paid for introducing new fans to PickleJar. And we want to extend our appreciation to fans by rewarding them for supporting their favorite artists. It’s all about gratitude.”

The “Light It Up” campaign offers a bonus cash option for artists to earn up to $10,000 simply for promoting PickleJar Live to their fans who join the platform using an artist’s unique QR PURL. PickleJar will pay $1.00 with every new fan who joins and supports their favorite artists by making a qualified transaction, which includes tipping for song requests and shoutouts, supporting an artist’s project, purchasing a ticket to a show and more. Each new fan sign-up also serves as an “entry ticket” into a 3-city tour sweepstakes for artists. The sweepstakes is an all-expense paid, multi-city tour through Austin, Chicago and Nashville where an artist will get to perform at a unique venue in each city. Artists can also earn “bonus entries” anytime they tag PickleJar on social media and use the #LightItUp hashtag in their post caption.

The “Light It Up” campaign goes a step further by also extending giveaways to the app’s fanbase. Fans have the chance to win a $250 Visa Gift Card each week by participating in the social media “#FansNightOut” contest as well as extra entry opportunities through qualifying transactions in the app.

“In these trying times and economy, every dollar counts – especially for the artists,” adds Kristian Barowsky, PickleJar President. “Fans are out in force, and PickleJar is creating a new level of fan engagement through our unique live entertainment suite of apps designed to inspire and reward the diversity of creativity.”

PickleJar continues to position itself as a unique app with a true artist-first approach focused on rewarding artists for their continuous contribution to the Gratitude Economy. For more information about the “Light It Up” campaign for artists, www.picklejar.com/lightitup . For more information about the fan giveaways, www.picklejar.com/fansnightout .

Founded on the idea that artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents, PickleJar is a suite of Artist-First technologies developed with a simple idea – “help others achieve the greatest value for their creative talents and visionary pursuits.” PickleJar’s gaming-inspired features give fans instant access to the performer through private direct messages and picture sharing – earning them loyalty rewards, achievement badges and exclusive giveaways. Most importantly, artists receive 100% of funds sent by fans through the PickleJar platform. See PickleJar.com for more information.

PickleJar is the ultimate live entertainment app for fans to discover and support their favorite venues and artists through simple, safe, and secure payments. It’s a suite of free, #ArtistFirst technologies where song requests and buying concert tickets feels rewarding, and where instant gratification lights up every stage and streaming performance. Leveraging the deep fintech and music industry expertise of the leadership team, PickleJar launched the first social payments platform to help musicians, content creators, and artists maximize their financial freedom.

PickleJar started with a simple vision – Artists get 100%. Two years later, the app has expanded the peer-to-peer tipping payments technology and proprietary performance management tools to include partnership programs with venues, broadcasters, and non-profits. PickleJar makes it frictionless for the growing community of artists and content creators to make, manage, and move money in the new Gratitude Economy. Learn more about the “World’s Biggest Tip Jar”℠ at PickleJar.com.

