Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Size US$ 12,120 Mn By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2022-2030”.

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vinyl acetate monomer market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 4.6% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD 12,120 million by 2030.

Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) is a chemical monomer produced via acetylation of ethylene with acetic acid and oxygen. VAM is widely used in the construction, textile, packaging, and cosmetics sectors due to its properties such as adhesion, optical clarity, and fiber creation. The growing product demand for VAM is driven by the increased use of acrylic fibers, nonwoven binders, adhesives, water or oil-based paints, and paper coatings. However, significant advancements in the polymer sector, as well as rising demand for paints and coatings, adhesives, elastomers, lubricants and sealants, paper coatings, textiles, and other products, are expected to drive Vinyl acetate monomer market over the analysis period.

Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) is an essential compound that is utilized in the manufacturing of a wide range of polymers and resins. It is also a major raw material for the production of chemicals, which are then utilized to produce a wide range of household and industrial applications. Vinyl acetate monomers are in high demand across a wide range of end-use industries, including construction, and packaging, particularly for packaged foods, and textile. It is a polymer prototype for polyvinyl acetate (PVA), vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE), polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), and ethylene-vinyl alcohol (EVOH). Furthermore, because of its qualities such as fiber-forming capability, high adhesiveness, colorless, clear optical, and conductivity properties, it is employed in a wide range of end-use applications. It is one of the most important chemical combinations used in the production of numerous industrial goods such as polymers, which are then utilized in wiring, coatings, construction materials, and so on.

Report Coverage

Market Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Market Size 2021 US$ 8,198 Mn Market Forecast 2028 US$ 12,120 Mn CAGR 4.6% During 2022 - 2030 Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Application, By End-Use Industry, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled The Dow Chemical Company, Chang Chun Group, Sipchem, Celanese Corporation, Wacker Chemie, Sinopec Corp, Japan Vam & Poval Co., Ltd., Lyondellbasell, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Solventis Ltd., Dairen Chemical Corporation, and Ningxia Yinglite Chemical Co., Ltd.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Growth Aspects

The expanding demand for paints and coatings from a variety of end-user subsectors is principally driving the rise of the vinyl acetate monomer market. Adhesives are widely used for bonding applications in construction, paints and coatings, paper, laminates, and textiles due to their remarkable adhesion capabilities to a substrate such as metals, ceramics, paper, and wood. As a result, increased demand for adhesives from various sectors propels the vinyl acetate monomer market ahead.

The increasing application of vinyl acetate monomer in the production of polyvinyl alcohol, which is then employed in photosensitive coatings, packaging films, and thickeners, is driving market expansion. Polyvinyl alcohol is used to produce polyvinyl butyral (PVB) which finds its application in protective layer for glassware. PVB is also used to manufacture laminated glass for usage in homes, automobiles, and construction.

In addition, rising photovoltaic cell demands, as well as the development of the global food & beverages industry, are expected to provide future opportunities for VAM industry players. Strict government limitations as a result of rising environmental concerns, as well as volatile raw material prices, are expected to remain important concerns for market participants. The absence of a technology strategy for generating vinyl acetate monomer is expected to limit industry growth. Furthermore, prolonged exposure to vinyl acetate monomers produces a number of health issues, including eye strain and respiratory problems, which are expected to impede the market growth.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global vinyl acetate monomer market. Europe is expected to be one of the market's leading regions in terms of geography due to the region's favorable regulatory environment over the forecast duration. Organizations actively prefer packaged food as their lifestyles change, and the packaged food market is thriving as a result. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of cosmetics and personal care product developers, consumer electronics, prepackaged meals product developers, rising awareness of nutritious and natural foods, and the growing food service industry are driving the regional market. All contributed to the growth of effective packaging solutions to meet consumer demand, which is one of the key factors driving regional market growth over the forecast period. Vinyl acetate packaging sheets, foams, wires and cords, hot melt sealants, and solar cell protection coatings are among the key commodities produced with the monomer in Europe. Besides that, North America and Asia-Pacific are also likely to offer major growth opportunities during the projection period.

Market Segmentation

The global vinyl acetate monomer market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consultancy based on application, and end-use industry. Based on the application, the market is divided into polyvinyl alcohol, ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyvinyl acetate, vinyl acetate ethylene, ethylene-vinyl alcohol, and others. Based on the end-use industry, the market is categorized into packaging, textile, construction, cosmetics, and others.

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the vinyl acetate monomer industry are The Dow Chemical Company, Sipchem, Sinopec Corp, Celanese Corporation, Japan Vam & Poval Co., Ltd., Wacker Chemie, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Chang Chun Group, Lyondellbasell, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Solventis Ltd., and Ningxia Yinglite Chemical Co., Ltd.

