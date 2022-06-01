PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares

English French

Bigben

Press release

Lesquin, 1st June 2022 - 18:00 hrs

Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares

The Board of Directors of Bigben Interactive meeting on 30th May 2022 has, pursuant to authorization from the combined general meeting dated July 30, 2021 under the terms of its 29th resolution, decided to reduce the share capital of the Company by cancelling 680,751 treasury shares purchased between January 7, 2022 and May 27, 2022 and representing approximately 3.51% of the share capital of Bigben Interactive.

All of the 680,751 cancelled shares were purchased on the Euronext market in Paris, in accordance with the share purchase mandate given by the Company to CIC Market Solutions, as part of the share buyback programme implemented by a decision of the Board of Directors on January 6, 2022, acting pursuant to the authorisation from the combined general meeting of shareholders on July 30, 2021 under the terms of its 17th resolution and as announced by the Company on January 6, 2022.

Immediately after the cancellation of these shares, the number of shares comprising the share capital of Bigben Interactive amounts to 37,399,466 divided into 18,699,733 shares to which 21,465,092 gross voting rights are attached (1).

(1) It is specified that the number of gross voting rights is calculated on the basis of the information relating to the total number of voting rights making up the share capital on 30 May 2022.





Upcoming events:

AGM: Friday 22 July 2022

Q1 2022/23 sales: Monday 25 July 2022, Press release after close of the Euronext Paris stock exchange





