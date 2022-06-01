Elucida Oncology to Present Trials in Progress Poster for Phase 1/2 Study of ELU001 in Patients with Advanced, Recurrent, or Refractory Cancers Overexpressing FRα at 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elucida Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy, announced today the Company will present a Trials in Progress poster presentation for the Phase 1/2 Study of ELU001 in patients with advanced, recurrent, or refractory cancers overexpressing Folate-Receptor Alpha (FRα), at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held virtually from June 3-7, 2022.



The Trials in Progress poster presentation will summarize the proposed mechanism of ELU001, preclinical observations to date, and the clinical trial design. ELU001 is a novel, first-in-class, new molecular entity described as a C’Dot Drug Conjugate (CDC). ELU001 consists of ~12 folic acid targeting moieties and ~22 exatecan topoisomerase-1 inhibitor payloads on Cathepsin-B cleavable linkers covalently bound to the surface of each silicon core/polyethylene glycol C’Dot nanoparticle. CDCs are small in size, have a greater ability to penetrate into and through tumors as compared to ADCs, and are rapidly eliminated by the kidneys. The rapid systemic elimination is expected to lead to less toxicity than is observed with targeting platforms like ADCs that have a longer half-life in circulation. ELU001’s high avidity is believed to promote internalization into FRα overexpressing cancer cells, selectively delivering its payload.

Poster Title: ELU-FRα-1: A study to evaluate ELU001 in patients with solid tumors that overexpress folate receptor alpha (FRα)

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Abstract Number: TPS3158

Date/Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022: 9:00 AM - 12:00 Eastern Time

About the ELU001 Phase 1/2 Clinical Study

The open-label, multi-center clinical study has two parts: Part 1 Dose Escalation Safety Study to identify the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and/or the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D), and Part 2 Tumor Group Expansion Cohort(s) where specific cancer types will be evaluated for efficacy and safety at the RP2D. Part 1 is a basket study and will enroll patients with advanced cancers known to overexpress FRα, including ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction cancer, triple negative breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and cholangiocarcinoma. The most promising tumor types studied in Part 1 will proceed to investigation in Part 2. The company remains on track to initiate expansion studies in the second half of 2022. More information about the trial is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov: NCT05001282.

About Elucida Oncology

Elucida Oncology, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy with its first-in-class, ultra-small nanoparticle C’Dot drug conjugate (CDC) platform. CDCs are designed to penetrate deeper into tumors and deliver a significantly higher payload compared to antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). This combined with greater avidity for the target antigen, longer retention in tumors with minimal systemic exposure due to rapid renal clearance confers unique Target or Clear® properties. In preclinical studies, this has resulted in enhanced efficacy irrespective of antigen expression levels with reduced off-target toxicity, thereby potentially addressing the limitations of ADCs and other novel drug carriers. For more information, please visit www.elucidaoncology.com.

Investor and BD Contact: Media Contact: M. Ian Somaiya media@elucidaoncology.com Chief Financial and Business Officer Elucida Oncology, Inc. isomaiya@elucidaoncology.com



