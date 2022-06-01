Proactive news headlines including Falcon Gold, Todos Medical, Global Energy Metals, Golden Shield Resources, Kenorland Minerals and Open Orphan

New York , June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Falcon Gold set to spin-out its Argentina assets into wholly-owned subsidiary Latamark Resources click here
- Globex Mining Enterprises says underground exploration at its Labyrinth gold project supports the resource potential click here
- Todos Medical says dietary supplement Tollovid has beneficial effect in long COVID case study after 26 days click here
- Appia reports 2021 assay results and discovery of a massive new mineralized zone at its Alces Lake rare-earth property in Saskatchewan click here
- VR Resources planning a second leg of drilling at its Nevada property after first drill hole intersected 205 feet of silver and gold mineralization click here
- Steppe Gold says gold production in Mongolia continues to increase in May with roughly 3,800 ounces of output click here
- Fabled Copper's interpretation of Davis Keays Eagle Vein area defines three structural corridors click here
- Empower Clinics seeing strong demand for its COVID-19 testing services at Vancouver port click here
- QC Copper and Gold says latest Opemiska drilling confirms its theory that pit mineralization can be expanded click here
- Global Energy Metals says Monument Peak project has the potential to host significant copper-silver-gold deposit click here
- PredictMedix posts fiscal year revenue increase driven by trial placements of its Safe Entry Stations click here
- Kenorland Minerals unveils board changes following 2021 Sumitomo Metal Mining agreement click here
- Silver Range Resources stakes two new properties in Nevada click here
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presents data on Zygel CBD gel at American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology event this week click here
- Fobi AI expects its Qples by Fobi business to more than double with the rollout of the 8112 universal digital coupon standard click here
- i-80 Gold hails underground drill results at Granite Creek project in Nevada click here
- Golden Shield Resources announces non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$4.4M click here
- enCore Energy appoints nuclear industry leader Susan Hoxie-Key to its board click here
- AMPD Ventures says Departure Lounge subsidiary to partner NFT social commerce platform Orderinbox click here
- Soma Gold posts 1Q financials showing income from mining operations and adjusted EBITDA both increasing substantially click here
- Open Orphan shares up 9% after the company lands £14.7mln influenza deal - its largest single contract click here
- Altaley Mining closes final tranche of non-brokered private placement; announces 1Q results click here
- Oragin Foods says it is financially and strategically well-positioned for FY2023 as company reports 4Q/FY2022 results click here
- Clean Air Metals files its annual report for year to end January 2022 click here
- Canaccord Genuity repeats 'Speculative Buy' rating and $2.00 price target on Think Research after its Q1 results beat expectations click here
