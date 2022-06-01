Lap of Love Launches New In-Home Pet Hospice & Euthanasia Provider Directory

TAMPA, Fla., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia has recently launched an In-Home Pet Hospice & Euthanasia Provider Directory to support the growing number of requests for pet end-of-life care and euthanasia services in the home. The new nationwide directory connects families to local providers who specialize in pet end-of-life care needs.

"At Lap of Love, we want to ensure we connect all pet parents with the end-of-life care and euthanasia services they are seeking," said Lap of Love co-founder, Dr. Mary Gardner. "Currently, our support center receives over 10,000 calls a week, and when all our doctors are booked with appointments, we need to refer calls to other end-of-life and euthanasia in-home providers. When one of our doctors isn't available, or if it is an area that we do not currently service, we plan to direct families to this new directory. Our top priority is ensuring pets at the end stage of life get the care and services they need, whether it's from Lap of Love or another caring veterinarian."

The online directory is free for pet families to use and veterinary providers specializing in end-of-life pet services can create a profile listing at no cost.

About Lap of Love: Founded in 2009, Lap of Love is the nation's largest network of veterinarians solely dedicated to end-of-life veterinary care providing in-home euthanasia, veterinary hospice, teleadvice, and pet loss support services.

