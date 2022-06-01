Changes in Management Board of AS Pro Kapital Grupp

| Source: Pro Kapital Grupp Pro Kapital Grupp

Tallinn, ESTONIA

AS Pro Kapital Grupp announces that Angelika Annus is resigning from the Management Board of the company due to personal reasons, effective from 1 June 2022. Angelika Annus will remain as CFO of the group, but takes a sabbatical for 6 months starting from 1 July 2022. During 6 months period the tasks of CFO will be performed by Financial Controller Ann-Kristin Kuusik and Group Chief Accountant Eve Kallast.

Starting from 1 June 2022 the Management Board of AS Pro Kapital Grupp consists of one member – Edoardo Axel Preatoni.


 

Angelika Annus
CFO
+372 614 4920
prokapital@prokapital.ee

 