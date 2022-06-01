Health Gorilla and Apricity Health Join Forces to Improve Patient Care, Oncology Services

Mountain View, California, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Gorilla, a leading Health Information Network (HIN) and interoperability provider, has announced a partnership with Apricity Health, a provider of cutting-edge applications that manage patient care and support oncology services.

Apricity Health will leverage Health Gorilla's Health Interoperability Platform (HIP) and flagship product Patient360 to create a continuous health record for its users and give providers the data they need to further the company’s mission of empowering better cancer care and accelerating smarter cancer drug development.

“Apricity Health is closing the expertise gap and making cancer care convenient and affordable to everyone,” said Steve Yaskin, CEO and co-founder of Health Gorilla. “We are proud to be a part of that.”

Health Gorilla’s HIP, which is built using Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standards, functions as an on-ramp for organizations looking to access and exchange data nationally. The platform allows teams to securely access aggregated data across the healthcare ecosystem, supporting a diverse set of clinical use cases and ensuring providers have timely and efficient access to actionable information.

“We need seamless access to the healthcare information highway,” said Lynda Chin, MD, Apricity Health co-founder and CEO. “Health Gorilla is a one-stop shop — a reliable, easy way for practice partners and nurses to get a holistic view of each patient.”

As one of the only interoperability vendors with memberships to all three national healthcare networks, Health Gorilla is preparing to apply for a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) designation under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) this year. It has undergone rigorous security certifications from government agencies and other leading healthcare organizations, is SOC-2 Type 2 compliant, and is pursuing a HITRUST certification.

Currently offering services for patients and oncologists with its app ApricityCare, the Austin, Texas-based company also equips employers with Apricity@Work, a COVID-19 tracking and monitoring application.

With Health Gorilla, Apricity Health is able to enroll customers who don’t have IT staff with assurances that their technical burden will be minimal, Chin said. “We can tell them 'don’t worry about it, we’ll take care of it' and that’s a huge advantage.”

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a national Health Information Network and interoperability platform providing permitted access to actionable patient data. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs and an unparalleled master patient index, Health Gorilla makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

About Apricity Health

Apricity Health is the creation of renowned physicians and scientists who are passionate about improving health for all people. By partnering with oncologists, the company provides 24/7 personalized symptom monitoring and care management service. Its app, ApricityCare, connects patients to Apricity Health’s trained nurses, who help oncologists monitor and manage symptoms — anytime, anywhere.