EURO Ressources: Results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2022

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON MAY 18, 2022

PARIS, France, June 1, 2022: EURO Ressources S.A. (EURO) (Paris: EUR) today announced the results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. A total of 21 shareholders were represented, holding 56,628,647 common shares of the 62,491,281 common shares making up the stated capital, which represent approximately 90.618 % of the share capital, satisfying the required quorum for the resolutions related to the ordinary general meeting of shareholders. All of the resolutions were passed.

The results of each resolution are detailed as follows:

Resolution Voting rights existing at the meeting Number of shares Votes

In favour

/ % Votes

Against

/ % Votes

Abstaining Approval of the Company's financial statements for 2021 fiscal year and release of the directors and statutory auditor

(Resolution 1) 113,026,145 56,628,647 112,316,298

99.37 % 709,847

0.63 % 0 Allocation of the results recorded during the year ended December 31, 2021

(Resolution 2) 113,026,145 56,628,647 113,026,145

100 % 0

0,00 % 0 Approval of the agreements subject to articles L.225-38 et SEQ. of the French Commercial Code

(Resolution 3) 113,026,145 56,628,647 112,316,298

99.37 % 709,847

0.63 % 0 Ratification of the appointment of Mrs. Dorena Quinn as director by way of cooptation

(Resolution 4) 113,026,145 56,628,647 112,314,571

99.37 % 711,574

0.63% 0 Re-election of Mr. Tim Bradburn as director

(Resolution 5) 112,894,145 56,628,647 112,892,418

> 99.99 % 1,727

< 0.01 % 132,000 Re-election of Mr. Ian Smith as director

(Resolution 6) 113,026,145 56,628,647 113,024,418

> 99.99 % 1,727

< 0.01 % 0 Re-election of Mr. David H. Watkins as director

(Resolution 7) 113,026,145 56,628,647 112,892,418

99.88 % 133,727

0.12 % 0 Re-election of Mrs. Janandre Lamprecht as director

(Resolution 8) 112,894,145 56,628,647 112,314,571

99.49 % 579,574

0.51 % 132,000 Re-election of Mr. Silviu Bursanescu as director

(Resolution 9) 112,893,055 56,628,647 112,312,571

99,49 % 580,484

0,51 % 133,090 Re-election of Mrs. Susanne Hermans as director

(Resolution 10) 113,026,145 56,628,647 113,026,145

100 % 0

0,00 % 0 Re-election of Mrs. Dorena Quinn as director

(Resolution 11) 112,894,145 56,628,647 112,314,571

99,49 % 579,574

0,51 % 132.000 Information referred to in article L. 22-10-9 I of the French Commercial Code with respect to the compensations of the directors and officers and included in the corporate governance report part of management report of the Board of Directors

(Resolution 12) 113,026,145 56,628,647 113,026,145

100 % 0

0.00 % 0 Compensation and advantages of any kind paid or granted during the year ended December 31, 2021 to the chairman of the board of directors

(Resolution 13) 113,026,145 56,628,647 113,026,145

100 % 0

0.00 % 0 Compensation and advantages of any kind paid or granted during the year ended December 31, 2021 to the directeur général

(Resolution 14) 113,026,145 56,628,647 113,026,145



100 % 0





0.00 % 0

Compensation and advantages of any kind paid or granted during the year ended December 31, 2021 to the directeur général délégué

(Resolution 15) 113,026,145 56,628,647 113,026,145

100 % 0

0.00 % 0 Compensation policy of the directors and officers

(Resolution 16) 113,026,145 56,628,647 113,026,145

100 % 0

0.00 % 0 Power for the fulfillment of legal formalities

(Resolution 17) 113,026,145 56,628,647 113,026,145

100 % 0

0.00 % 0

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose main assets are a royalty on the Rosebel gold mine production in Suriname (the “Rosebel royalty”), a royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions, a silver stream from a subsidiary of Orezone Gold Corporation (“Orezone”) and marketable securities. The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD Corporation (“IAMGOLD”), and is operated by IAMGOLD. The royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions is a net smelter returns production royalty on future production of the Paul Isnard concessions and an area of interest surrounding the concessions in French Guiana, owned under a joint venture agreement between Orea Mining Corp. and Nord Gold SE (“Compagnie Minière Montagne d’Or”). The silver stream entitles EURO to receive 50% of the payable silver production over the life of mine on Orezone’s Bomboré Project, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. At May 18, 2022, IAMGOLD France S.A.S. (“IAMGOLD France”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned 90% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO. As at May 18, 2022, IAMGOLD France held 56,242,153 shares representing 112,300,344 voting rights or 94.40% of the voting rights of EURO.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available under EURO’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Requests for further information should be addressed to:

Tidiane Barry Sophie Hallé Directeur Général Directeur Général Délégué Tel : +1 450 677 0040 Tél: +1 450 677 0040 Email: tbarry@euroressources.net Email : shalle@euroressources.net

