University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science 16th annual Chesapeake Bay Watershed Report Card Press Event

Baltimore, Md., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Dr. Peter Goodwin, President, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

U.S. Representative Dutch Ruppersberger (MD)

Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland Department of Natural Resources (invited)

Secretary Horacio Tablada, Maryland Department of the Environment

Jake Reilly, Director, Chesapeake Bay Programs, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Dr. Bill Dennison, VP of Science Applications, UMCES

WHEN: Monday, June 6, 2022 at 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology (IMET) – Lobby Level

701 E. Pratt Street, Baltimore, Md.

WHAT: The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES) will present the 16th annual Chesapeake Bay Watershed Report Card and report on the current state of the Bay and its Watershed on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 3 p.m. The report card provides ecosystem health status for key indicators of water quality and habitat, as well as economic and social. Indicators this year include:

Economic Indicators – new this year UMCES will report on the health of local and regional economies through job growth and median income, and economic disparities through income inequality and the need for affordable housing.

this year UMCES will report on the health of local and regional economies through job growth and median income, and economic disparities through income inequality and the need for affordable housing. Social Indicators – citizen actions residents are taking to support the Bay, including volunteerism and civic engagement; social and economic overlays;

– citizen actions residents are taking to support the Bay, including volunteerism and civic engagement; social and economic overlays; Protected Lands - conserved landscapes maintain water quality and habitat; sustain forests, farms, and maritime communities; and support cultural, indigenous, and community values;

- conserved landscapes maintain water quality and habitat; sustain forests, farms, and maritime communities; and support cultural, indigenous, and community values; Climate Safe Neighborhoods initiative – heat vulnerability and climate indicators.

The press conference will be held in concert with the Chesapeake Bay Community Research Symposium taking place concurrently in Annapolis— with global scientists gathering to discuss these findings: https://ccmp2022.chesapeake.org

UMCES’ Integration and Application Network (IAN) produces a comprehensive Watershed-wide report card on the health of the entire Chesapeake Bay and Watershed. The report is based on easily replicable analysis of data that spans 35 years beginning in 1986. UMCES not only creates the report card, with innovative, science-based metrics, but also outlines plans to involve both the public and private stakeholders in efforts to improve the Bay.

Please RSVP to Mike Smith, Yes& PR Agency Rep. for University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science: msmith@yesandagency.com

ABOUT: The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science leads the way toward better management of Maryland’s natural resources and the protection and restoration of the Chesapeake Bay. From a network of laboratories located across the state, UMCES scientists provide sound evidence and advice to help state and national leaders manage the environment, and prepare future scientists to meet the global challenges of the 21st century. www.umces.edu

*UMCES will be following all CDC guidelines for hosting an in-person event.*