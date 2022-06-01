Michigan Psychological Care Announces New Counseling Clinics in Howell and Jackson, MI

HOWELL, Mich., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michigan Psychological Care, a privately-owned provider of mental health, substance abuse and counseling services, will celebrate the opening of its new mental health and counseling clinics in Howell and Jackson on Wednesday, June 1. The Howell clinic is located at 323 East Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48843. The Jackson clinic is located at 437 Fern Avenue, Suite C, Jackson, Michigan 49202. Both locations will offer individual, group, family and marriage counseling, substance abuse treatment (including an opioid program), psychological evaluation, anxiety treatment and hearing care.

"Both locations will allow us to further extend a broad spectrum of mental health support throughout Michigan," said Lara Hakamaki, Michigan Psychological Care Director of Corporate Development.

Michigan Psychological Care Howell is led by Clinical Director Dr. Elizabeth Toplyn, Ph.D., Marissa Gawel, LLMSW, and several other counselors. The Jackson clinic team will be led by Clinical Director Mitch Weisbrod, Ph.D. "We look forward to supporting the emotional needs of Michigan and the local community by improving the quality of life for individuals and families who might not otherwise get the care they need," said Hakamaki.

Later this year, Michigan Psychological Care plans to open additional autism and ABA clinics across Michigan.

Like Michigan Psychological Care's other locations, the Howell and Jackson clinics accept all insurances, Medicaid (subplans only) and Medicare. For those outside Howell and Jackson, self-pay is accepted. Michigan Psychological Care: 989-510-7626.

ABOUT MICHIGAN PSYCHOLOGICAL CARE

Michigan Psychological Care's licensed therapists help families, groups and individuals receive the counseling they need to recover from substance abuse, anxiety and depression, helping them to reduce stress and restore hope. Michigan Psychological Care services include individual, group, family and marriage counseling, anxiety treatment, hearing care, autism support, substance abuse treatment and more. Sessions can be conducted in person or remotely via online therapy. Michigan Psychological Care has five offices across five locations serving Saint Johns, Alma, Midland, Howell, Jackson and all of Michigan. Live the life you've always dreamed. https://michiganpsychologicalcare.com/

