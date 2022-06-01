Wallis Bank Opens Loan Production Office in Arizona

HOUSTON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallis Bank recently opened a Loan Production Office (LPO) in the Phoenix Metro area. The LPO is located at 60 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Suite 900, Tempe, AZ. This is the Bank's first location in the Metro area.

Asif Dakri, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited to open our first loan production office in Arizona. We have an excellent Regional President, Ketan Patel, who has been in the banking industry for over 20 years. We see Phoenix as a vibrant, fast-paced, growing city that has a very promising future ahead of it. We at Wallis Bank are excited to be part of the growth for many years to come."

"I'm excited to start with Wallis Bank, to help meet the needs of our clients and enable their growth and success," said Patel. "We want to build meaningful relationships while meeting the needs of our clients and the Bank's goals."

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank, specializing in servicing small to medium-size businesses. The Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and has been ranked in the top 50 of all SBA lenders nationally. In addition to SBA loans, Wallis Bank offers conventional loans for acquisition, construction/development, business expansion, and working capital lines of credit. Other accolades for the Bank include being included in the Independent Banker "Best of the Best" list and the number one bank in the CB Top Ten™ report during the first quarter of 2022 in the Sub-S: $1 - $5 Billion peer group.

The expansion into Arizona aligns with the Bank's growth strategy and enhanced customer experience over recent years. Currently, Wallis Bank has full-service branches located in Texas, California, and Georgia. For more information about Wallis Bank, visit www.wallisbank.com.

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving small rural customers to large international ones with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas, and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression, both World Wars, and the Great Recession. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The Bank continues to expand its offering of digital products and services with an enhanced customer experience. In 2021, Wallis Bank was recognized as a Top Lender by Independent Community Bankers of America and has consistently been acknowledged on their annual Best of the Best list as a top-performing community bank.

About CB Resource, Inc.

CB Resource, Inc. is a risk management and planning firm committed to serving community banks and their industry. The firm demonstrates its commitment by providing actionable intelligence which supports better performance and risk-based decisions. CB Resource, Inc. supports its clients with hands-on service and subject matter expertise, all efficiently delivered through its fully integrated platform.

Lisa Diaz

Phone: 713.935.3722

Email: lisa.diaz@wallisbank.com

www.wallisbank.com

