Sandy Spring Bank Names Aaron Kaslow Chief Administrative Officer

OLNEY, Md., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bank announced today that Aaron Kaslow has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer. Kaslow will continue to serve as General Counsel, and he will have expanded new duties that include Human Resources, Operations and Information Services.

“We must always look for ways to align our organization and leverage our people, including our executives,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and CEO of Sandy Spring Bank. “Aaron’s leadership will provide significant value to these new areas of responsibility, and his expertise will help us as we continue to grow into a larger, more complex organization serving the Greater Washington region.”

Kaslow joined Sandy Spring Bank in September 2019. Leveraging his extensive merger and acquisition (M&A) experience, he was instrumental in guiding the bank through the successful acquisitions of Rembert Pendleton Jackson and Revere Bank in early 2020. Kaslow also led the development the company’s inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report, which publishes annually.

“It has been my honor to be part of the talented leadership team at Sandy Spring Bank,” said Kaslow. “As a high-performing, local company, we have much to offer our clients and the communities we serve. We are on a sustained growth trajectory, and I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to provide the best possible client and employee experiences.”

Prior to joining the company, Kaslow was the Team Leader of Kilpatrick Townsend’s Financial Institution practice where he focused on M&A, corporate and securities matters, and regulatory matters for financial institutions. He has extensive experience in a wide variety of business combinations and has advised boards of directors on banking regulatory issues, public disclosure obligations and governance matters.

Kaslow earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, and received his Juris Doctor from Yale Law School. He was recognized as a 2018 Washington D.C. “Super Lawyer” in the area of Securities & Corporate Finance by Super Lawyers magazine. He is listed in the 2018 and 2019 editions of Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business, and is ranked nationally as a “Recognized Practitioner” in the 2018 and 2019 editions.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

