ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Adult Learning: Theories and Strategies for Trainers, Coaches, and Directors

Each learner is an individual, with specific preferences for how information is presented, how to interact with materials, and how to demonstrate what they have learned. This can be said for both child learners and adult learners. Most learners, regardless of age, are more likely to be engaged in a topic that is relevant or of interest to them. That being said, it is important for adult educators and coaches to understand a few fundamental differences in the characteristics between child and adult learners, as individuals and as part of a group.

When working with adult learners, it is important to keep in mind that they are entering the learning experience with a number of different motivations and possible barriers that can impact the outcome of the learning experience. There are a number of strategies you can incorporate into your work that will help address the various needs of adult learners. Some of these strategies relate to how you plan and develop learning experiences. Other strategies relate to your interactions with learners in the moment.

The purpose of adult education can be classified into three distinct buckets:

To provide knowledge or information: These learning experiences result in participants being able to recall new facts or describe new ideas

To improve skills and abilities: These learning experiences result in participants being able to perform new tasks or strengthen their ability to perform familiar tasks

To change attitudes: These learning experiences result in participants thinking differently about topics and how they approach common situations

Each of these learning experiences can lead to increased productivity and higher rates of retention in the workplace. The purpose of adult education also has economic and social implications. As adults pursue education beyond high school, they position themselves to contribute to the local economy through job stability and higher wages. From this place of security, adults can branch out to explore new topics of interest, interact with diverse members of the community, and develop their skills, ultimately contributing to the betterment of society as a whole.

“This course will help equip ECE professionals to reflect on their practices, evaluate their methods, and create a plan to incorporate new knowledge into their work with adult learners,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “By implementing the strategies in this course, owners and administrators will have taken a big step toward learning methods for ways to teach and train other adults.”

PROF105: Adult Learning: Theories and Strategies for Trainers, Coaches, and Directors is a two-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

