Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

BURNABY, British Columbia, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings and present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference to be held June 8-10, 2022 in New York, NY.



Company Presentation Details:

Date:

Time:

Presenter: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

2:30 pm Eastern Time

Ian Mortimer, President and CEO



A webcast of the company presentation will also be broadcast live on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

