BOK Financial Transforms Commercial Offerings Through nCino Platform

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that BOK Financial is live on the nCino Bank Operating System®, deploying nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution. This addition of nCino will benefit the approximately $50 billion-asset enterprise bank, enhancing speed and convenience, and enabling its commercial banking business to further grow relationships in the digital era.



“The nCino Commercial Banking Solution is a cornerstone of our Commercial Division’s future-state operating model. Its functionality will be utilized throughout our entire credit origination and management life cycle across our front, middle, and back offices,” said Scott Andrews, Chief Operating Officer of the Commercial Division at BOK Financial. “We are already seeing the benefits in both operating efficiency across our teams and far greater access to data that will help us make smarter and faster credit decisions with materially enhanced reporting. We had tremendous partners at both nCino and Deloitte helping us deliver this initiative.”

nCino's single cloud-based platform replaced many disparate systems within BOKF, creating a digitally enabled solution that streamlines its lending process from loan origination through underwriting and portfolio management. Working alongside teams from BOKF and nCino, Deloitte delivered the nCino platform on time and on budget, providing project management, design, development, and testing to ensure BOKF’s implementation went efficiently.

“This project was successful thanks in part to the commitment shown by all three teams,” added Jon Guerena, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “BOKF’s willingness to evolve its operations and streamline its commercial business with nCino’s cloud-based platform will help them deliver the improved, personalized experience they’ve been searching for. We look forward to our continued work with both BOKF and nCino, and we are excited to see the impact this implementation has on their clients and their people.”

“We’re very proud to deliver BOKF a platform that allows them to build stronger relationships with their clients. Consumers expect a high level of personal service across their institutions, and the implementation of the nCino platform is just another step on that journey, where bankers now have a 360-degree view into the entire client banking relationship,” said nCino’s Senior Vice President of Enterprise Banking, John Moonshower. “We are proud of all we’ve achieved together thus far and look forward to a continued strong relationship.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $47 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. with more than $101 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc.; BOK Financial Private Wealth; and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque, Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients’ most complex business challenges.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.