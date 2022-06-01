Galapagos receives transparency notification from FMR LLC

English Dutch

Mechelen, Belgium; 1 June 2022, 22.01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from FMR LLC.



Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 31 May 2022 from FMR LLC, who notified that it holds 3,308,879 of Galapagos’ voting rights, consisting of ordinary shares (3,308,179) and equivalent financial instruments (700). FMR LLC controls investment funds FIAM Holdings LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Fidelity Management Trust Company and Strategic Advisers LLC, which all together hold 3,308,879 of Galapagos’ voting rights. This represents 5.04% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 65,648,221 shares. FMR LLC thus crossed above the 5% threshold of Galapagos’ voting rights by acquisition of voting securities on 27 May 2022. The full transparency notice is available on the Galapagos website.

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market

