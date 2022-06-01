Altair To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TROY, Mich., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, today announced that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Matt Brown, chief financial officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:



Event: Nasdaq Investor Conference When: Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Time: 3:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. BST) Format: Presentation Event: Berenberg Thematic Software Conference 2022 When: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. BST) Format: Fireside Chat

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentations will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

