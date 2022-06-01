Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, ended April 30, 2022.



Q4 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $37.5 million, grew by 90.0% year on year

GAAP gross margin of 63.3% and non-GAAP gross margin of 63.7%

GAAP operating expenses of $30.1 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $21.6 million

GAAP net loss of $5.4 million and non-GAAP net income of $2.8 million

GAAP net loss per share of $0.04 and non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.02

During the quarter, Credo sold an additional three million ordinary shares in connection with its initial public offering and received net proceeds of $28.1 million after deducting underwriting discount and commission

Ending Cash Balance of $259.3 million

Management Commentary

Bill Brennan, Credo’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Fiscal 2022 was a year of tremendous achievement for Credo. Our highlights included completing our initial public offering in January 2022 and achieving record revenue of $106.5 million, up more than 80% from prior year. We also delivered record results in the most recent quarter, despite the complexities we faced. During our fiscal fourth quarter, we recorded revenue of $37.5 million, a 90.0% increase year over year. We had growth in every of part of our business in fiscal 2022, and we expect the same in fiscal 2023.”

First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook

Revenue is expected to be between $43.5 million to $47.5 million, up 324% year over year at the midpoint

GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 58.5%-60.5% and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 59.0%-61.0%

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $27.5 million to $29.5 million and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $21.5 million to $23.5 million

Conference Call

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to its comparable GAAP measure is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. It is provided solely to assist in an investor’s understanding of these items on the comparability of the Company’s operations.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, warrant contra revenue, asset impairment charges (if applicable), and the related tax effect adjustment to the provision for income taxes.

Credo uses a full-year non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This full-year non-GAAP tax rate is based on Credo’s annual GAAP income, adjusted to exclude non-GAAP items, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period specific tax items which vary in size and frequency. Credo’s non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate such as tax law changes, significant changes in Credo’s geographic mix of revenue and expenses, or changes to Credo’s corporate structure.

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net loss, and calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net income. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share is calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Credo believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Credo’s financial condition and results of operations. While Credo uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Credo does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Credo believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.

Externally, management believes that investors may find Credo’s non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Credo's operating performance and the valuation of Credo. Internally, Credo's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:

Management’s evaluation of Credo’s operating performance;

Management’s establishment of internal operating budgets; and

Management’s performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Credo’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Credo’s results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.

Forward-Looking Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to any statements regarding: launches of new or expansion of existing products or services, technology developments and innovation; our plans, strategies or objectives with respect to future operations; future financial results; expectations regarding the markets and industries in which Credo conducts business; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “can,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “targets” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in the Company's Prospectus as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 26, 2022, as well as Credo’s other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Credo’s business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC, the Company’s website or the Company’s investor relations department. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Credo assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended April 30,

2022 January

31, 2022 April 30,

2021 April 30,

2022 April 30,

2021 Revenue: Product sales $ 25,298 $ 22,706 $ 8,747 $ 73,721 $ 27,477 Product engineering services 1,113 3,954 4,230 7,741 9,579 IP license 11,115 5,022 5,722 23,309 17,273 IP license engineering services — 118 1,051 1,706 4,368 Total revenue 37,526 31,800 19,750 106,477 58,697 Cost of revenue: Cost of product sales revenue 13,646 12,230 5,135 40,082 16,071 Cost of product engineering services revenue 111 410 874 1,918 3,168 Cost of IP license engineering services revenue — 48 377 462 1,180 Total cost of revenue 13,757 12,688 6,386 42,462 20,419 Gross profit 23,769 19,112 13,364 64,015 38,278 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,461 10,995 8,209 47,949 34,845 Selling, general and administrative 11,507 8,568 7,065 34,900 28,667 Impairment charges 3,134 — — 3,134 — Total operating expenses 30,102 19,563 15,274 85,983 63,512 Operating loss (6,333 ) (451 ) (1,910 ) (21,968 ) (25,234 ) Other income (expense), net (175 ) (80 ) (22 ) (245 ) (62 ) Loss before income taxes (6,508 ) (531 ) (1,932 ) (22,213 ) (25,296 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,153 ) (387 ) 1,154 (37 ) 2,215 Net loss $ (5,355 ) $ (144 ) $ (3,086 ) $ (22,176 ) $ (27,511 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ — $ (0.05 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 144,501 73,815 67,719 88,398 69,099



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

April 30, 2022 April 30, 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 259,322 $ 103,757 Accounts receivable 29,524 13,645 Inventories 27,337 7,104 Contract assets 10,071 4,562 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,923 8,731 Total current assets 332,177 137,799 Property and equipment, net 21,844 14,231 Right of use assets 16,954 — Other non-current assets 4,714 3,460 Total assets $ 375,689 $ 155,490 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Shares and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,487 $ 3,590 Accrued compensation and benefits 4,713 1,549 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,063 3,277 Deferred revenue 1,234 4,116 Total current liabilities 26,497 12,532 Non-current operating lease liabilities 14,809 — Other non-current liabilities 220 424 Total liabilities 41,526 12,956 Convertible preferred shares — 197,965 Shareholders' equity (deficit): Ordinary shares 7 3 Additional paid in capital 424,562 12,592 Accumulated other comprehensive income 23 227 Accumulated deficit (90,429 ) (68,253 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 334,163 (55,431 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred shares and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 375,689 $ 155,490



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended April 30,

2022 January

31, 2022 April 30,

2021 April 30,

2022 April 30,

2021 GAAP gross profit $ 23,769 $ 19,112 $ 13,364 $ 64,015 $ 38,278 Reconciling items: Warrant contra revenue 233 407 — 640 — Share-based compensation 40 46 46 220 183 Total reconciling items: 273 453 46 860 183 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 24,042 $ 19,565 $ 13,410 $ 64,875 $ 38,461 GAAP gross margin 63.3 % 60.1 % 67.7 % 60.1 % 65.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin 63.7 % 60.7 % 67.9 % 60.6 % 65.5 % Total GAAP operating expenses $ 30,102 $ 19,563 $ 15,274 $ 85,983 $ 63,512 Reconciling item: Share-based compensation (5,328 ) (1,392 ) (872 ) (8,968 ) (13,723 ) Impairment charges (3,134 ) — — (3,134 ) — Total reconciling items: (8,462 ) (1,392 ) (872 ) (12,102 ) (13,723 ) Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 21,640 $ 18,171 $ 14,402 $ 73,881 $ 49,789 GAAP net loss $ (5,355 ) $ (144 ) $ (3,086 ) $ (22,176 ) $ (27,511 ) Reconciling items: Warrant contra revenue 233 407 — 640 — Share-based compensation 5,368 1,438 918 9,188 13,906 Impairment charges 3,134 — — 3,134 — Pre-tax total reconciling items 8,735 1,845 918 12,962 13,906 Other income tax effects and adjustments (611 ) 700 (121 ) (1,049 ) (300 ) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 2,769 $ 2,401 $ (2,289 ) $ (10,263 ) $ (13,905 ) GAAP weighted average shares - basic 144,501 73,815 67,719 88,398 69,099 GAAP weighted average shares - diluted 144,501 73,815 67,719 88,398 69,099 Non-GAAP adjustment 13,732 10,373 — — — Non-GAAP weighted average shares - diluted 158,233 84,187 67,719 88,398 69,099 GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ — $ (0.05 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.40 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per share $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.20 )



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates

