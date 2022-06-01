Monroe Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter Distribution of $0.25 Per Share

CHICAGO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a distribution of $0.25 per share for the second quarter of 2022, payable on June 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2022. In October 2012, the Company adopted a dividend reinvestment plan that provides for reinvestment of distributions on behalf of its stockholders, unless a stockholder elects to receive cash prior to the record date. When the Company declares a cash distribution, stockholders who have not opted out of the dividend reinvestment plan prior to the record date will have their distribution automatically reinvested in additional shares of the Company’s capital stock. The specific tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year and in the Company’s periodic report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



ABOUT MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION

Monroe Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded specialty finance company that principally invests in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, and an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC. To learn more about Monroe Capital Corporation, visit www.monroebdc.com

ABOUT MONROE CAPITAL LLC

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

