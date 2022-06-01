Wesdome Expands Folded Kiena Deep A Zones Down Plunge and Confirms Mineralization in a Second Limb at Depth

TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces underground exploration drilling results from the Kiena Deep A Zone at the Company’s 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Since the completion of the PFS for Kiena in 2021, underground drilling has been focussed on exploration proximal to the Kiena Deep A Zones. As part of this exploration focus, early success discovered the Footwall Zones last year, and drilling continues to expand these zones down plunge. Most recently, underground exploration drilling at the Kiena Deep A Zones area has discovered a new mineralized interval (hole 6752W10) located 100 metres below of the known limit of A zone resource (Figure 1). Additional drilling will be needed to link this new mineralization to the existing lenses. Technical services are currently developing a hanging wall exploration drift (116 level) to establish more optimal drilling platforms. This new access will allow additional exploration drilling at depth in order to increase resources.

Previously, exploration drilling has focused in the North limb area of the A Zones, along the sub-vertical contact between mafic and ultramafic rocks (Figure 2). More recently, drilling has discovered the lateral extension of the A Zone along the South limb of the fold (Figure 2). This area remains open along strike and down dip. A similar mineralization along the limbs was known at higher elevations of the A Zone and represents an excellent target for the exploration drilling at depth.

Highlights of the recent drilling are listed below and are summarized in Table 1.

  • Hole 6796W6: 92.1 g/t Au over 50.7 m core length (23.3 g/t Au capped, 5.5 m true width) A1 Zone
  • Hole 6796W4: 18.7 g/t Au over 48.0 m core length (9.0 g/t Au capped, 5.0 m true width) A1 Zone
  • Hole 6752W10: 13.9 g/t Au over 83.2 m core length (9.9 g/t Au capped) New deep Zone. True width is unknown at this time.

All assays capped at 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated based on 3D model construction.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased with the recent underground drilling which continues to expand the high grade A Zones and Footwall Zones.

We are also very pleased with the discovery of the South limb of the A Zone that could significantly add to the resource base. Just as the Footwall Zone discovery, this lateral extension of the A Zone will increase the number of ounces per vertical metre and have the potential to provide additional working faces during mining. All in all, this can positively impact project economics as the same underground infrastructure utilized to access the A Zone can be leveraged to mine these additional zones on a low unit cost basis.

We are continuing to spend aggressively on exploration at Kiena with $17.7 million to be spent in 2022 that includes approximately 50,000 m of underground drilling and 30,000 m of surface drilling. It is evident that as we continue to explore and collect new information, we are able to discover traps for gold mineralization outside of the known zones, thereby demonstrating the prospectivity of this area and the entire property.”

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The underground technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed, and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Chief Geologist – Underground Exploration of the Company, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was completed at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying comprised fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards, and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards, and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company’s top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate office. These protocols are still in place at all sites despite the loosening of some provincial public health guidelines. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations; however, there can be no assurance that this will continue despite the Company’s best efforts, with the emergence of new, highly contagious variants such as Omicron. To date, the Company has been impacted by this most recent variant outbreak, with employees at both operations and corporate office becoming infected, which may negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company’s actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. The Company is continuing to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as they become available.

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome is Canadian focused with two producing underground gold mines. The Company’s goal is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing over 200,000 ounces from two mines in Ontario and Québec. The Eagle River Underground Mine in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold at a rate of 95,000 – 105,000 ounces per year. The Company is currently milling the final stockpile of ore from the Mishi Pit with 1,000 – 2,000 ounces expected. The recently re-started Kiena Complex in Val d’or, Quebec is a fully permitted underground mine and milling operation and the Kiena Mine is expected to produce 64,000 – 73,000 ounces in 2022. On a combined basis, 2022 guidance is 160,000 ounces – 180,000 ounces. Wesdome is actively exploring underground and on surface within the mine areas and more regionally at the Eagle River and Kiena Complex. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company has approximately 142.5 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.

Table 1: Kiena Complex Underground Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Composites

Hole No.From (m)To (m)Core Length (m)Estimated True width (m)Grade (g/t Au)Cut Grade (90 g/t Au)Name Zone
6752W10663.5675.912.43.56.186.18A Zone
6796W3238.0274.036.06.84.844.84A Zone
6796W665.075.510.54.043.8419.37A Zone
6819W2199.0205.36.33.022.4215.36A Zone
6819W3253.4260.47.03.210.8110.81A Zone
6829740.8745.14.32.57.117.11A Zone
6829W1159.3164.04.72.651.4316.54A Zone
6829W2190.1194.34.22.517.8017.80A Zone
6796W4145.2193.248.05.018.709.02A1 Zone
6796W538.875.937.15.03.823.82A1 Zone
6796W694.0144.750.75.592.1123.27A1 Zone
6796W4197.2203.26.03.090.8136.31A2 Zone
6796W587.3114.727.43.57.767.36A2 Zone
6796W5123129.06.03.07.317.31FWZ_1
6796W5139.0153.914.94.54.054.05FWZ_2
6752W10748.9832.183.2 13.949.94new
Including748.8770.521.7 44.8526.37new
6820812.4816.64.2 29.8913.75new

Assays

Hole No.From (m)To (m)Core Length (m)Grade (g/t Au)Cut Grade (90 g/t Au)Name Zone
6752W10663.56651.54.654.65A Zone
6752W10665.0666.51.50.180.18A Zone
6752W10666.5667.51.00.040.04A Zone
6752W10667.5668.51.00.130.13A Zone
6752W10668.5669.40.90.120.12A Zone
6752W10669.4670.41.020.2034.70A Zone
6752W10670.4671.41.00.940.94A Zone
6752W10671.4672.41.021.1014.30A Zone
6752W10672.4673.41.06.036.03A Zone
6752W10673.4674.10.70.560.56A Zone
6752W10674.1674.90.80.940.94A Zone
6752W10674.9675.91.011.9511.95A Zone
       
6752W10748.9749.91.028.3028.30?
6752W10749.9751.21.30.620.62?
6752W10751.2752.41.214.6014.60?
6752W10752.4753.41.00.990.99?
6752W10753.4754.30.90.660.66?
6752W10754.3755.41.10.500.50?
6752W10755.4756.71.32.342.34?
6752W10756.7758.01.31.801.80?
6752W10758.0759.01.04.154.15?
6752W10759.0760.01.06.876.87?
6752W10760.0761.01.02.142.14?
6752W10761.0762.01.01.571.57?
6752W10762.0763.01.090.6090.00?
6752W10763.0764.01.0295.0090.00?
6752W10764.0765.01.0192.0090.00?
6752W10765.0766.01.030.9030.90?
6752W10766.0766.80.83.223.22?
6752W10766.8767.50.7155.0090.00?
6752W10767.5768.51.0136.0090.00?
6752W10768.5769.51.025.2025.20?
6752W10769.5770.51.019.0519.05?
6752W10770.5771.10.61.541.54?
6752W10771.1772.61.50.710.71?
6752W10772.6773.30.72.102.10?
6752W10773.3774.31.00.270.27?
6752W10774.3775.31.01.271.27?
6752W10775.3776.41.111.2511.25?
6752W10776.4777.41.04.014.01?
6752W10777.4778.91.52.262.26?
6752W10778.9779.91.01.081.08?
6752W10779.9780.91.04.814.81?
6752W10780.9781.91.02.482.48?
6752W10781.9782.91.05.135.13?
6752W10782.9784.31.41.881.88?
6752W10784.3785.81.513.7013.70?
6752W10785.8786.70.91.031.03?
6752W10786.7788.11.43.233.23?
6752W10788.1788.90.82.232.23?
6752W10788.9789.91.02.332.33?
6752W10789.9790.91.01.311.31?
6752W10790.9791.91.02.132.13?
6752W10791.9792.91.00.110.11?
6752W10792.9793.91.03.673.67?
6752W10793.9795.31.40.700.70?
6752W10795.3796.81.50.220.22?
6752W10796.8797.91.14.694.69?
6752W10797.9799.01.12.842.84?
6752W10799.0800.01.01.141.14?
6752W10800.0801.01.011.7511.75?
6752W10801.0802.01.09.869.86?
6752W10802.0803.01.03.873.87?
6752W10803.0804.01.06.006.00?
6752W10804.0805.51.51.681.68?
6752W10805.5807.01.51.241.24?
6752W10807.0808.51.50.730.73?
6752W10808.5809.51.05.785.78?
6752W10809.5810.51.02.842.84?
6752W10810.5811.51.08.118.11?
6752W10811.5812.51.03.383.38?
6752W10812.5813.51.02.812.81?
6752W10813.5815.01.52.282.28?
6752W10815.0816.01.00.670.67?
6752W10816.0817.01.05.695.69?
6752W10817.0818.01.020.1020.10?
6752W10818.0819.01.04.274.27?
6752W10819.0820.01.06.746.74?
6752W10820.0821.01.08.488.48?
6752W10821.0822.01.06.856.85?
6752W10822.0823.01.015.6515.65?
6752W10823.0824.01.019.2519.25?
6752W10824.0825.51.54.954.95?
6752W10825.5827.01.55.095.09?
6752W10827.0828.51.50.700.70?
6752W10828.5830.01.50.790.79?
6752W10830.0831.01.00.050.05?
6752W10831.0832.11.17.967.96?
       
6796W3238.0239.51.52.432.43A Zone
6796W3239.5240.61.10.150.15A Zone
6796W3240.6241.71.10.310.31A Zone
6796W3241.7242.81.11.271.27A Zone
6796W3242.8244.01.20.110.11A Zone
6796W3244.0245.01.00.670.67A Zone
6796W3245.0246.01.00.640.64A Zone
6796W3246.0247.01.027.9027.90A Zone
6796W3247.0248.01.05.365.36A Zone
6796W3248.0249.01.01.411.41A Zone
6796W3249.0250.01.00.080.08A Zone
6796W3250.0251.51.515.0515.05A Zone
6796W3251.5252.51.026.2026.20A Zone
6796W3252.5253.51.016.5016.50A Zone
6796W3253.5254.51.07.107.10A Zone
6796W3254.5255.51.02.632.63A Zone
6796W3255.5256.51.00.340.34A Zone
6796W3256.5257.51.00.240.24A Zone
6796W3257.5258.51.00.630.63A Zone
6796W3258.5259.51.02.632.63A Zone
6796W3259.5260.51.07.017.01A Zone
6796W3260.5261.40.95.485.48A Zone
6796W3261.4262.30.98.638.63A Zone
6796W3262.3263.51.25.935.93A Zone
6796W3263.5264.51.04.764.76A Zone
6796W3264.5265.51.01.221.22A Zone
6796W3265.5266.51.00.240.24A Zone
6796W3266.5268.01.59.259.25A Zone
6796W3268.0269.51.50.840.84A Zone
6796W3269.5271.01.50.330.33A Zone
6796W3271.0272.51.51.701.70A Zone
6796W3272.5274.01.51.621.62A Zone
       
6796W4145.2146.21.03.283.28A1 Zone
6796W4146.2147.21.00.150.15A1 Zone
6796W4147.2148.21.00.650.65A1 Zone
6796W4148.2149.21.00.080.08A1 Zone
6796W4149.2150.21.031.9031.90A1 Zone
6796W4150.2151.21.07.267.26A1 Zone
6796W4151.2152.21.02.942.94A1 Zone
6796W4152.2153.21.03.743.74A1 Zone
6796W4153.2154.21.01.511.51A1 Zone
6796W4154.2155.21.01.471.47A1 Zone
6796W4155.2156.21.02.392.39A1 Zone
6796W4156.2157.21.02.792.79A1 Zone
6796W4157.2158.21.05.295.29A1 Zone
6796W4158.2158.80.60.860.86A1 Zone
6796W4158.8159.81.00.220.22A1 Zone
6796W4159.8160.81.00.090.09A1 Zone
6796W4160.8161.81.03.553.55A1 Zone
6796W4161.8162.81.02.042.04A1 Zone
6796W4162.8163.60.84.524.52A1 Zone
6796W4163.6164.61.034.8034.80A1 Zone
6796W4164.6165.30.726.2026.20A1 Zone
6796W4165.3166.61.30.040.04A1 Zone
6796W4166.6167.61.00.500.50A1 Zone
6796W4167.6168.61.00.150.15A1 Zone
6796W4168.6169.61.046.7046.70A1 Zone
6796W4169.6170.61.016.3516.35A1 Zone
6796W4170.6171.61.03.473.47A1 Zone
6796W4171.6172.71.129.3029.30A1 Zone
6796W4172.7173.71.04.174.17A1 Zone
6796W4173.7174.71.03.293.29A1 Zone
6796W4174.7175.50.80.160.16A1 Zone
6796W4175.5176.30.80.860.86A1 Zone
6796W4176.3176.80.53.573.57A1 Zone
6796W4176.8177.81.07.937.93A1 Zone
6796W4177.8178.81.016.9516.95A1 Zone
6796W4178.8179.50.72.022.02A1 Zone
6796W4179.5180.30.82.082.08A1 Zone
6796W4180.3181.10.88.618.61A1 Zone
6796W4181.1181.70.61.161.16A1 Zone
6796W4181.7183.21.52.882.88A1 Zone
6796W4183.2184.21.01.601.60A1 Zone
6796W4184.2185.21.04.264.26A1 Zone
6796W4185.2186.21.0555.0090.00A1 Zone
6796W4186.2187.21.020.2020.20A1 Zone
6796W4187.2188.21.07.337.33A1 Zone
6796W4188.2189.21.06.816.81A1 Zone
6796W4189.2190.21.04.084.08A1 Zone
6796W4190.2191.21.01.111.11A1 Zone
6796W4191.2192.21.01.691.69A1 Zone
6796W4192.2193.21.019.7019.70A1 Zone
       
6796W4197.2198.21.08.518.51A2 Zone
6796W4198.2199.21.00.950.95A2 Zone
6796W4199.2200.21.0276.0090.00A2 Zone
6796W4200.2201.21.0231.0090.00A2 Zone
6796W4201.2202.21.027.9027.90A2 Zone
6796W4202.2203.21.00.510.51A2 Zone
       
6796W538.839.81.016.7016.70A1 Zone
6796W539.840.81.011.9011.90A1 Zone
6796W540.841.81.00.920.92A1 Zone
6796W541.842.81.01.561.56A1 Zone
6796W542.843.60.80.950.95A1 Zone
6796W543.645.11.50.040.04A1 Zone
6796W545.146.61.50.100.10A1 Zone
6796W546.648.11.50.060.06A1 Zone
6796W548.149.61.50.040.04A1 Zone
6796W549.651.11.50.110.11A1 Zone
6796W551.152.61.50.030.03A1 Zone
6796W552.654.11.50.210.21A1 Zone
6796W554.155.41.30.190.19A1 Zone
6796W555.456.71.33.113.11A1 Zone
6796W556.757.71.02.522.52A1 Zone
6796W557.758.71.03.113.11A1 Zone
6796W558.759.71.01.041.04A1 Zone
6796W559.760.40.71.541.54A1 Zone
6796W560.461.30.934.1034.10A1 Zone
6796W561.362.71.40.330.33A1 Zone
6796W562.763.71.00.770.77A1 Zone
6796W563.765.21.53.483.48A1 Zone
6796W565.266.71.52.762.76A1 Zone
6796W566.767.81.10.050.05A1 Zone
6796W567.868.91.10.130.13A1 Zone
6796W568.969.70.852.0052.00A1 Zone
6796W569.770.50.85.585.58A1 Zone
6796W570.571.40.90.940.94A1 Zone
6796W571.472.91.52.112.11A1 Zone
6796W572.974.41.52.412.41A1 Zone
6796W574.475.91.51.251.25A1 Zone
       
6796W587.388.81.52.402.40A2 Zone
6796W588.889.91.118.5518.55A2 Zone
6796W589.990.91.02.642.64A2 Zone
6796W590.992.11.29.529.52A2 Zone
6796W592.193.31.20.260.26A2 Zone
6796W593.394.51.24.994.99A2 Zone
6796W594.596.01.52.002.00A2 Zone
6796W596.097.01.03.813.81A2 Zone
6796W597.098.01.01.661.66A2 Zone
6796W598.099.01.02.982.98A2 Zone
6796W599.0100.01.02.792.79A2 Zone
6796W5100.0100.70.70.300.30A2 Zone
6796W5100.7101.40.71.501.50A2 Zone
6796W5101.4102.41.01.141.14A2 Zone
6796W5102.4103.91.51.181.18A2 Zone
6796W5103.9104.91.00.660.66A2 Zone
6796W5104.9105.91.01.901.90A2 Zone
6796W5105.9106.91.04.344.34A2 Zone
6796W5106.9107.91.00.620.62A2 Zone
6796W5107.9109.01.147.8047.80A2 Zone
6796W5109.0109.60.6108.0090.00A2 Zone
6796W5109.6110.20.630.9030.90A2 Zone
6796W5110.2111.21.01.121.12A2 Zone
6796W5111.2112.21.01.541.54A2 Zone
6796W5112.2113.21.01.981.98A2 Zone
6796W5113.2114.71.51.101.10A2 Zone
       
6796W5123.0124.01.08.978.97FWZ_1
6796W5124.0125.01.00.520.52FWZ_1
6796W5125.0126.01.00.090.09FWZ_1
6796W5126.0127.01.00.190.19FWZ_1
6796W5127.0128.01.07.887.88FWZ_1
6796W5128.0129.01.026.2026.20FWZ_1
       
6796W5139.0140.01.05.085.08FWZ_2
6796W5140.0141.01.00.440.44FWZ_2
6796W5141.0142.01.00.460.46FWZ_2
6796W5142.0143.01.00.570.57FWZ_2
6796W5143.0144.01.08.658.65FWZ_2
6796W5144.0144.90.90.780.78FWZ_2
6796W5144.9145.80.91.101.10FWZ_2
6796W5145.8146.91.10.640.64FWZ_2
6796W5146.9147.91.01.161.16FWZ_2
6796W5147.9148.91.02.842.84FWZ_2
6796W5148.9149.91.01.901.90FWZ_2
6796W5149.9150.91.03.973.97FWZ_2
6796W5150.9151.91.06.386.38FWZ_2
6796W5151.9152.91.05.745.74FWZ_2
6796W5152.9153.91.020.8020.80FWZ_2
       
6796W665.066.01.03.303.30A Zone
6796W666.067.01.08.598.59A Zone
6796W667.068.01.07.167.16A Zone
6796W668.069.01.073.7073.70A Zone
6796W669.069.80.80.530.53A Zone
6796W669.870.81.08.248.24A Zone
6796W670.871.81.0347.0090.00A Zone
6796W671.872.81.00.190.19A Zone
6796W672.874.01.24.984.98A Zone
6796W674.075.51.53.863.86A Zone
       
6796W694.095.01.04.804.80A1 Zone
6796W695.096.01.00.380.38A1 Zone
6796W696.097.01.05.745.74A1 Zone
6796W697.098.01.00.340.34A1 Zone
6796W698.099.01.04.164.16A1 Zone
6796W699.0100.01.0695.0090.00A1 Zone
6796W6100.0101.01.0678.0090.00A1 Zone
6796W6101.0102.01.013.7013.70A1 Zone
6796W6102.0103.01.07.427.42A1 Zone
6796W6103.0103.90.98.598.59A1 Zone
6796W6103.9104.91.028.7028.70A1 Zone
6796W6104.9105.91.01.411.41A1 Zone
6796W6105.9106.91.056.0056.00A1 Zone
6796W6106.9107.91.01330.0090.00A1 Zone
6796W6107.9108.91.0357.0090.00A1 Zone
6796W6108.9109.91.047.8047.80A1 Zone
6796W6109.9110.91.074.2074.20A1 Zone
6796W6110.9111.91.0179.0090.00A1 Zone
6796W6111.9112.91.059.5059.50A1 Zone
6796W6112.9113.91.017.9517.95A1 Zone
6796W6113.9114.91.054.1054.10A1 Zone
6796W6114.9115.91.0451.0090.00A1 Zone
6796W6115.9116.91.0390.0090.00A1 Zone
6796W6116.9117.80.93.503.50A1 Zone
6796W6117.8119.31.50.150.15A1 Zone
6796W6119.3120.81.50.040.04A1 Zone
6796W6120.8122.31.50.400.40A1 Zone
6796W6122.3123.81.50.030.03A1 Zone
6796W6123.8124.91.10.140.14A1 Zone
6796W6124.9126.01.11.201.20A1 Zone
6796W6126.0127.01.01.211.21A1 Zone
6796W6127.0128.01.027.1027.10A1 Zone
6796W6128.0129.01.0130.5090.00A1 Zone
6796W6129.0130.01.016.8516.85A1 Zone
6796W6130.0131.01.00.310.31A1 Zone
6796W6131.0132.51.50.190.19A1 Zone
6796W6132.5134.01.50.600.60A1 Zone
6796W6134.0135.51.50.040.04A1 Zone
6796W6135.5137.01.50.050.05A1 Zone
6796W6137.0138.51.50.190.19A1 Zone
6796W6138.5140.01.50.130.13A1 Zone
6796W6140.0141.51.50.150.15A1 Zone
6796W6141.5142.51.00.370.37A1 Zone
6796W6142.5143.71.21.871.87A1 Zone
6796W6143.7144.71.020.0020.00A1 Zone
       
6819W2199.0200.51.52.742.74A Zone
6819W2200.5202.01.50.790.79A Zone
6819W2202.0203.01.00.960.96A Zone
6819W2203.0204.31.30.380.38A Zone
6819W2204.3205.31.0134.5090.00A Zone
       
6819W3253.4254.41.025.9025.90A Zone
6819W3254.4255.41.00.220.22A Zone
6819W3255.4256.20.80.030.03A Zone
6819W3256.2257.51.336.8036.80A Zone
6819W3257.5258.91.40.550.55A Zone
6819W3258.9260.41.50.620.62A Zone
       
6820812.4813.41.02.122.12?
6820813.4814.41.00.800.80?
6820814.4815.41.00.790.79?
6820815.4816.00.60.040.04?
6820816.0816.60.6197.0090.00?
       
6829740.8741.81.00.470.47A Zone
6829741.8742.60.80.210.21A Zone
6829742.6743.30.738.9038.90A Zone
6829743.3743.90.61.261.26A Zone
6829743.9745.11.21.641.64A Zone
       
6829W1159.3160.10.80.470.47A Zone
6829W1160.1161.21.10.210.21A Zone
6829W1161.2162.61.438.9038.90A Zone
6829W1162.6164.01.41.261.26A Zone
       
6829W2190.1191.11.011.0511.05A Zone
6829W2191.1191.90.80.310.31A Zone
6829W2191.9192.80.970.2070.20A Zone
6829W2192.8194.31.50.200.20A Zone

