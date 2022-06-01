Wesdome Expands Folded Kiena Deep A Zones Down Plunge and Confirms Mineralization in a Second Limb at Depth

TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces underground exploration drilling results from the Kiena Deep A Zone at the Company’s 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Since the completion of the PFS for Kiena in 2021, underground drilling has been focussed on exploration proximal to the Kiena Deep A Zones. As part of this exploration focus, early success discovered the Footwall Zones last year, and drilling continues to expand these zones down plunge. Most recently, underground exploration drilling at the Kiena Deep A Zones area has discovered a new mineralized interval (hole 6752W10) located 100 metres below of the known limit of A zone resource (Figure 1). Additional drilling will be needed to link this new mineralization to the existing lenses. Technical services are currently developing a hanging wall exploration drift (116 level) to establish more optimal drilling platforms. This new access will allow additional exploration drilling at depth in order to increase resources.

Previously, exploration drilling has focused in the North limb area of the A Zones, along the sub-vertical contact between mafic and ultramafic rocks (Figure 2). More recently, drilling has discovered the lateral extension of the A Zone along the South limb of the fold (Figure 2). This area remains open along strike and down dip. A similar mineralization along the limbs was known at higher elevations of the A Zone and represents an excellent target for the exploration drilling at depth.

Highlights of the recent drilling are listed below and are summarized in Table 1.

Hole 6796W6: 92.1 g/t Au over 50.7 m core length (23.3 g/t Au capped, 5.5 m true width) A1 Zone

Hole 6796W4: 18.7 g/t Au over 48.0 m core length (9.0 g/t Au capped, 5.0 m true width) A1 Zone

Hole 6752W10: 13.9 g/t Au over 83.2 m core length (9.9 g/t Au capped) New deep Zone. True width is unknown at this time.



All assays capped at 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated based on 3D model construction.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased with the recent underground drilling which continues to expand the high grade A Zones and Footwall Zones.

We are also very pleased with the discovery of the South limb of the A Zone that could significantly add to the resource base. Just as the Footwall Zone discovery, this lateral extension of the A Zone will increase the number of ounces per vertical metre and have the potential to provide additional working faces during mining. All in all, this can positively impact project economics as the same underground infrastructure utilized to access the A Zone can be leveraged to mine these additional zones on a low unit cost basis.

We are continuing to spend aggressively on exploration at Kiena with $17.7 million to be spent in 2022 that includes approximately 50,000 m of underground drilling and 30,000 m of surface drilling. It is evident that as we continue to explore and collect new information, we are able to discover traps for gold mineralization outside of the known zones, thereby demonstrating the prospectivity of this area and the entire property.”

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The underground technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed, and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Chief Geologist – Underground Exploration of the Company, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was completed at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying comprised fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards, and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards, and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company’s top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate office. These protocols are still in place at all sites despite the loosening of some provincial public health guidelines. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations; however, there can be no assurance that this will continue despite the Company’s best efforts, with the emergence of new, highly contagious variants such as Omicron. To date, the Company has been impacted by this most recent variant outbreak, with employees at both operations and corporate office becoming infected, which may negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company’s actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. The Company is continuing to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as they become available.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is Canadian focused with two producing underground gold mines. The Company’s goal is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing over 200,000 ounces from two mines in Ontario and Québec. The Eagle River Underground Mine in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold at a rate of 95,000 – 105,000 ounces per year. The Company is currently milling the final stockpile of ore from the Mishi Pit with 1,000 – 2,000 ounces expected. The recently re-started Kiena Complex in Val d’or, Quebec is a fully permitted underground mine and milling operation and the Kiena Mine is expected to produce 64,000 – 73,000 ounces in 2022. On a combined basis, 2022 guidance is 160,000 ounces – 180,000 ounces. Wesdome is actively exploring underground and on surface within the mine areas and more regionally at the Eagle River and Kiena Complex. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company has approximately 142.5 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.

For further information, please contact: Duncan Middlemiss or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop President and CEO VP Investor Relations 416-360-3743 ext. 2029 416-360-3743 ext. 2025 duncan.middlemiss@wesdome.com lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com 220 Bay St, Suite 1200 Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4 Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620 Website: www.wesdome.com

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow

Table 1: Kiena Complex Underground Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Composites

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Estimated True width (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone 6752W10 663.5 675.9 12.4 3.5 6.18 6.18 A Zone 6796W3 238.0 274.0 36.0 6.8 4.84 4.84 A Zone 6796W6 65.0 75.5 10.5 4.0 43.84 19.37 A Zone 6819W2 199.0 205.3 6.3 3.0 22.42 15.36 A Zone 6819W3 253.4 260.4 7.0 3.2 10.81 10.81 A Zone 6829 740.8 745.1 4.3 2.5 7.11 7.11 A Zone 6829W1 159.3 164.0 4.7 2.6 51.43 16.54 A Zone 6829W2 190.1 194.3 4.2 2.5 17.80 17.80 A Zone 6796W4 145.2 193.2 48.0 5.0 18.70 9.02 A1 Zone 6796W5 38.8 75.9 37.1 5.0 3.82 3.82 A1 Zone 6796W6 94.0 144.7 50.7 5.5 92.11 23.27 A1 Zone 6796W4 197.2 203.2 6.0 3.0 90.81 36.31 A2 Zone 6796W5 87.3 114.7 27.4 3.5 7.76 7.36 A2 Zone 6796W5 123 129.0 6.0 3.0 7.31 7.31 FWZ_1 6796W5 139.0 153.9 14.9 4.5 4.05 4.05 FWZ_2 6752W10 748.9 832.1 83.2 13.94 9.94 new Including 748.8 770.5 21.7 44.85 26.37 new 6820 812.4 816.6 4.2 29.89 13.75 new

Assays

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone 6752W10 663.5 665 1.5 4.65 4.65 A Zone 6752W10 665.0 666.5 1.5 0.18 0.18 A Zone 6752W10 666.5 667.5 1.0 0.04 0.04 A Zone 6752W10 667.5 668.5 1.0 0.13 0.13 A Zone 6752W10 668.5 669.4 0.9 0.12 0.12 A Zone 6752W10 669.4 670.4 1.0 20.20 34.70 A Zone 6752W10 670.4 671.4 1.0 0.94 0.94 A Zone 6752W10 671.4 672.4 1.0 21.10 14.30 A Zone 6752W10 672.4 673.4 1.0 6.03 6.03 A Zone 6752W10 673.4 674.1 0.7 0.56 0.56 A Zone 6752W10 674.1 674.9 0.8 0.94 0.94 A Zone 6752W10 674.9 675.9 1.0 11.95 11.95 A Zone 6752W10 748.9 749.9 1.0 28.30 28.30 ? 6752W10 749.9 751.2 1.3 0.62 0.62 ? 6752W10 751.2 752.4 1.2 14.60 14.60 ? 6752W10 752.4 753.4 1.0 0.99 0.99 ? 6752W10 753.4 754.3 0.9 0.66 0.66 ? 6752W10 754.3 755.4 1.1 0.50 0.50 ? 6752W10 755.4 756.7 1.3 2.34 2.34 ? 6752W10 756.7 758.0 1.3 1.80 1.80 ? 6752W10 758.0 759.0 1.0 4.15 4.15 ? 6752W10 759.0 760.0 1.0 6.87 6.87 ? 6752W10 760.0 761.0 1.0 2.14 2.14 ? 6752W10 761.0 762.0 1.0 1.57 1.57 ? 6752W10 762.0 763.0 1.0 90.60 90.00 ? 6752W10 763.0 764.0 1.0 295.00 90.00 ? 6752W10 764.0 765.0 1.0 192.00 90.00 ? 6752W10 765.0 766.0 1.0 30.90 30.90 ? 6752W10 766.0 766.8 0.8 3.22 3.22 ? 6752W10 766.8 767.5 0.7 155.00 90.00 ? 6752W10 767.5 768.5 1.0 136.00 90.00 ? 6752W10 768.5 769.5 1.0 25.20 25.20 ? 6752W10 769.5 770.5 1.0 19.05 19.05 ? 6752W10 770.5 771.1 0.6 1.54 1.54 ? 6752W10 771.1 772.6 1.5 0.71 0.71 ? 6752W10 772.6 773.3 0.7 2.10 2.10 ? 6752W10 773.3 774.3 1.0 0.27 0.27 ? 6752W10 774.3 775.3 1.0 1.27 1.27 ? 6752W10 775.3 776.4 1.1 11.25 11.25 ? 6752W10 776.4 777.4 1.0 4.01 4.01 ? 6752W10 777.4 778.9 1.5 2.26 2.26 ? 6752W10 778.9 779.9 1.0 1.08 1.08 ? 6752W10 779.9 780.9 1.0 4.81 4.81 ? 6752W10 780.9 781.9 1.0 2.48 2.48 ? 6752W10 781.9 782.9 1.0 5.13 5.13 ? 6752W10 782.9 784.3 1.4 1.88 1.88 ? 6752W10 784.3 785.8 1.5 13.70 13.70 ? 6752W10 785.8 786.7 0.9 1.03 1.03 ? 6752W10 786.7 788.1 1.4 3.23 3.23 ? 6752W10 788.1 788.9 0.8 2.23 2.23 ? 6752W10 788.9 789.9 1.0 2.33 2.33 ? 6752W10 789.9 790.9 1.0 1.31 1.31 ? 6752W10 790.9 791.9 1.0 2.13 2.13 ? 6752W10 791.9 792.9 1.0 0.11 0.11 ? 6752W10 792.9 793.9 1.0 3.67 3.67 ? 6752W10 793.9 795.3 1.4 0.70 0.70 ? 6752W10 795.3 796.8 1.5 0.22 0.22 ? 6752W10 796.8 797.9 1.1 4.69 4.69 ? 6752W10 797.9 799.0 1.1 2.84 2.84 ? 6752W10 799.0 800.0 1.0 1.14 1.14 ? 6752W10 800.0 801.0 1.0 11.75 11.75 ? 6752W10 801.0 802.0 1.0 9.86 9.86 ? 6752W10 802.0 803.0 1.0 3.87 3.87 ? 6752W10 803.0 804.0 1.0 6.00 6.00 ? 6752W10 804.0 805.5 1.5 1.68 1.68 ? 6752W10 805.5 807.0 1.5 1.24 1.24 ? 6752W10 807.0 808.5 1.5 0.73 0.73 ? 6752W10 808.5 809.5 1.0 5.78 5.78 ? 6752W10 809.5 810.5 1.0 2.84 2.84 ? 6752W10 810.5 811.5 1.0 8.11 8.11 ? 6752W10 811.5 812.5 1.0 3.38 3.38 ? 6752W10 812.5 813.5 1.0 2.81 2.81 ? 6752W10 813.5 815.0 1.5 2.28 2.28 ? 6752W10 815.0 816.0 1.0 0.67 0.67 ? 6752W10 816.0 817.0 1.0 5.69 5.69 ? 6752W10 817.0 818.0 1.0 20.10 20.10 ? 6752W10 818.0 819.0 1.0 4.27 4.27 ? 6752W10 819.0 820.0 1.0 6.74 6.74 ? 6752W10 820.0 821.0 1.0 8.48 8.48 ? 6752W10 821.0 822.0 1.0 6.85 6.85 ? 6752W10 822.0 823.0 1.0 15.65 15.65 ? 6752W10 823.0 824.0 1.0 19.25 19.25 ? 6752W10 824.0 825.5 1.5 4.95 4.95 ? 6752W10 825.5 827.0 1.5 5.09 5.09 ? 6752W10 827.0 828.5 1.5 0.70 0.70 ? 6752W10 828.5 830.0 1.5 0.79 0.79 ? 6752W10 830.0 831.0 1.0 0.05 0.05 ? 6752W10 831.0 832.1 1.1 7.96 7.96 ? 6796W3 238.0 239.5 1.5 2.43 2.43 A Zone 6796W3 239.5 240.6 1.1 0.15 0.15 A Zone 6796W3 240.6 241.7 1.1 0.31 0.31 A Zone 6796W3 241.7 242.8 1.1 1.27 1.27 A Zone 6796W3 242.8 244.0 1.2 0.11 0.11 A Zone 6796W3 244.0 245.0 1.0 0.67 0.67 A Zone 6796W3 245.0 246.0 1.0 0.64 0.64 A Zone 6796W3 246.0 247.0 1.0 27.90 27.90 A Zone 6796W3 247.0 248.0 1.0 5.36 5.36 A Zone 6796W3 248.0 249.0 1.0 1.41 1.41 A Zone 6796W3 249.0 250.0 1.0 0.08 0.08 A Zone 6796W3 250.0 251.5 1.5 15.05 15.05 A Zone 6796W3 251.5 252.5 1.0 26.20 26.20 A Zone 6796W3 252.5 253.5 1.0 16.50 16.50 A Zone 6796W3 253.5 254.5 1.0 7.10 7.10 A Zone 6796W3 254.5 255.5 1.0 2.63 2.63 A Zone 6796W3 255.5 256.5 1.0 0.34 0.34 A Zone 6796W3 256.5 257.5 1.0 0.24 0.24 A Zone 6796W3 257.5 258.5 1.0 0.63 0.63 A Zone 6796W3 258.5 259.5 1.0 2.63 2.63 A Zone 6796W3 259.5 260.5 1.0 7.01 7.01 A Zone 6796W3 260.5 261.4 0.9 5.48 5.48 A Zone 6796W3 261.4 262.3 0.9 8.63 8.63 A Zone 6796W3 262.3 263.5 1.2 5.93 5.93 A Zone 6796W3 263.5 264.5 1.0 4.76 4.76 A Zone 6796W3 264.5 265.5 1.0 1.22 1.22 A Zone 6796W3 265.5 266.5 1.0 0.24 0.24 A Zone 6796W3 266.5 268.0 1.5 9.25 9.25 A Zone 6796W3 268.0 269.5 1.5 0.84 0.84 A Zone 6796W3 269.5 271.0 1.5 0.33 0.33 A Zone 6796W3 271.0 272.5 1.5 1.70 1.70 A Zone 6796W3 272.5 274.0 1.5 1.62 1.62 A Zone 6796W4 145.2 146.2 1.0 3.28 3.28 A1 Zone 6796W4 146.2 147.2 1.0 0.15 0.15 A1 Zone 6796W4 147.2 148.2 1.0 0.65 0.65 A1 Zone 6796W4 148.2 149.2 1.0 0.08 0.08 A1 Zone 6796W4 149.2 150.2 1.0 31.90 31.90 A1 Zone 6796W4 150.2 151.2 1.0 7.26 7.26 A1 Zone 6796W4 151.2 152.2 1.0 2.94 2.94 A1 Zone 6796W4 152.2 153.2 1.0 3.74 3.74 A1 Zone 6796W4 153.2 154.2 1.0 1.51 1.51 A1 Zone 6796W4 154.2 155.2 1.0 1.47 1.47 A1 Zone 6796W4 155.2 156.2 1.0 2.39 2.39 A1 Zone 6796W4 156.2 157.2 1.0 2.79 2.79 A1 Zone 6796W4 157.2 158.2 1.0 5.29 5.29 A1 Zone 6796W4 158.2 158.8 0.6 0.86 0.86 A1 Zone 6796W4 158.8 159.8 1.0 0.22 0.22 A1 Zone 6796W4 159.8 160.8 1.0 0.09 0.09 A1 Zone 6796W4 160.8 161.8 1.0 3.55 3.55 A1 Zone 6796W4 161.8 162.8 1.0 2.04 2.04 A1 Zone 6796W4 162.8 163.6 0.8 4.52 4.52 A1 Zone 6796W4 163.6 164.6 1.0 34.80 34.80 A1 Zone 6796W4 164.6 165.3 0.7 26.20 26.20 A1 Zone 6796W4 165.3 166.6 1.3 0.04 0.04 A1 Zone 6796W4 166.6 167.6 1.0 0.50 0.50 A1 Zone 6796W4 167.6 168.6 1.0 0.15 0.15 A1 Zone 6796W4 168.6 169.6 1.0 46.70 46.70 A1 Zone 6796W4 169.6 170.6 1.0 16.35 16.35 A1 Zone 6796W4 170.6 171.6 1.0 3.47 3.47 A1 Zone 6796W4 171.6 172.7 1.1 29.30 29.30 A1 Zone 6796W4 172.7 173.7 1.0 4.17 4.17 A1 Zone 6796W4 173.7 174.7 1.0 3.29 3.29 A1 Zone 6796W4 174.7 175.5 0.8 0.16 0.16 A1 Zone 6796W4 175.5 176.3 0.8 0.86 0.86 A1 Zone 6796W4 176.3 176.8 0.5 3.57 3.57 A1 Zone 6796W4 176.8 177.8 1.0 7.93 7.93 A1 Zone 6796W4 177.8 178.8 1.0 16.95 16.95 A1 Zone 6796W4 178.8 179.5 0.7 2.02 2.02 A1 Zone 6796W4 179.5 180.3 0.8 2.08 2.08 A1 Zone 6796W4 180.3 181.1 0.8 8.61 8.61 A1 Zone 6796W4 181.1 181.7 0.6 1.16 1.16 A1 Zone 6796W4 181.7 183.2 1.5 2.88 2.88 A1 Zone 6796W4 183.2 184.2 1.0 1.60 1.60 A1 Zone 6796W4 184.2 185.2 1.0 4.26 4.26 A1 Zone 6796W4 185.2 186.2 1.0 555.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6796W4 186.2 187.2 1.0 20.20 20.20 A1 Zone 6796W4 187.2 188.2 1.0 7.33 7.33 A1 Zone 6796W4 188.2 189.2 1.0 6.81 6.81 A1 Zone 6796W4 189.2 190.2 1.0 4.08 4.08 A1 Zone 6796W4 190.2 191.2 1.0 1.11 1.11 A1 Zone 6796W4 191.2 192.2 1.0 1.69 1.69 A1 Zone 6796W4 192.2 193.2 1.0 19.70 19.70 A1 Zone 6796W4 197.2 198.2 1.0 8.51 8.51 A2 Zone 6796W4 198.2 199.2 1.0 0.95 0.95 A2 Zone 6796W4 199.2 200.2 1.0 276.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6796W4 200.2 201.2 1.0 231.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6796W4 201.2 202.2 1.0 27.90 27.90 A2 Zone 6796W4 202.2 203.2 1.0 0.51 0.51 A2 Zone 6796W5 38.8 39.8 1.0 16.70 16.70 A1 Zone 6796W5 39.8 40.8 1.0 11.90 11.90 A1 Zone 6796W5 40.8 41.8 1.0 0.92 0.92 A1 Zone 6796W5 41.8 42.8 1.0 1.56 1.56 A1 Zone 6796W5 42.8 43.6 0.8 0.95 0.95 A1 Zone 6796W5 43.6 45.1 1.5 0.04 0.04 A1 Zone 6796W5 45.1 46.6 1.5 0.10 0.10 A1 Zone 6796W5 46.6 48.1 1.5 0.06 0.06 A1 Zone 6796W5 48.1 49.6 1.5 0.04 0.04 A1 Zone 6796W5 49.6 51.1 1.5 0.11 0.11 A1 Zone 6796W5 51.1 52.6 1.5 0.03 0.03 A1 Zone 6796W5 52.6 54.1 1.5 0.21 0.21 A1 Zone 6796W5 54.1 55.4 1.3 0.19 0.19 A1 Zone 6796W5 55.4 56.7 1.3 3.11 3.11 A1 Zone 6796W5 56.7 57.7 1.0 2.52 2.52 A1 Zone 6796W5 57.7 58.7 1.0 3.11 3.11 A1 Zone 6796W5 58.7 59.7 1.0 1.04 1.04 A1 Zone 6796W5 59.7 60.4 0.7 1.54 1.54 A1 Zone 6796W5 60.4 61.3 0.9 34.10 34.10 A1 Zone 6796W5 61.3 62.7 1.4 0.33 0.33 A1 Zone 6796W5 62.7 63.7 1.0 0.77 0.77 A1 Zone 6796W5 63.7 65.2 1.5 3.48 3.48 A1 Zone 6796W5 65.2 66.7 1.5 2.76 2.76 A1 Zone 6796W5 66.7 67.8 1.1 0.05 0.05 A1 Zone 6796W5 67.8 68.9 1.1 0.13 0.13 A1 Zone 6796W5 68.9 69.7 0.8 52.00 52.00 A1 Zone 6796W5 69.7 70.5 0.8 5.58 5.58 A1 Zone 6796W5 70.5 71.4 0.9 0.94 0.94 A1 Zone 6796W5 71.4 72.9 1.5 2.11 2.11 A1 Zone 6796W5 72.9 74.4 1.5 2.41 2.41 A1 Zone 6796W5 74.4 75.9 1.5 1.25 1.25 A1 Zone 6796W5 87.3 88.8 1.5 2.40 2.40 A2 Zone 6796W5 88.8 89.9 1.1 18.55 18.55 A2 Zone 6796W5 89.9 90.9 1.0 2.64 2.64 A2 Zone 6796W5 90.9 92.1 1.2 9.52 9.52 A2 Zone 6796W5 92.1 93.3 1.2 0.26 0.26 A2 Zone 6796W5 93.3 94.5 1.2 4.99 4.99 A2 Zone 6796W5 94.5 96.0 1.5 2.00 2.00 A2 Zone 6796W5 96.0 97.0 1.0 3.81 3.81 A2 Zone 6796W5 97.0 98.0 1.0 1.66 1.66 A2 Zone 6796W5 98.0 99.0 1.0 2.98 2.98 A2 Zone 6796W5 99.0 100.0 1.0 2.79 2.79 A2 Zone 6796W5 100.0 100.7 0.7 0.30 0.30 A2 Zone 6796W5 100.7 101.4 0.7 1.50 1.50 A2 Zone 6796W5 101.4 102.4 1.0 1.14 1.14 A2 Zone 6796W5 102.4 103.9 1.5 1.18 1.18 A2 Zone 6796W5 103.9 104.9 1.0 0.66 0.66 A2 Zone 6796W5 104.9 105.9 1.0 1.90 1.90 A2 Zone 6796W5 105.9 106.9 1.0 4.34 4.34 A2 Zone 6796W5 106.9 107.9 1.0 0.62 0.62 A2 Zone 6796W5 107.9 109.0 1.1 47.80 47.80 A2 Zone 6796W5 109.0 109.6 0.6 108.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6796W5 109.6 110.2 0.6 30.90 30.90 A2 Zone 6796W5 110.2 111.2 1.0 1.12 1.12 A2 Zone 6796W5 111.2 112.2 1.0 1.54 1.54 A2 Zone 6796W5 112.2 113.2 1.0 1.98 1.98 A2 Zone 6796W5 113.2 114.7 1.5 1.10 1.10 A2 Zone 6796W5 123.0 124.0 1.0 8.97 8.97 FWZ_1 6796W5 124.0 125.0 1.0 0.52 0.52 FWZ_1 6796W5 125.0 126.0 1.0 0.09 0.09 FWZ_1 6796W5 126.0 127.0 1.0 0.19 0.19 FWZ_1 6796W5 127.0 128.0 1.0 7.88 7.88 FWZ_1 6796W5 128.0 129.0 1.0 26.20 26.20 FWZ_1 6796W5 139.0 140.0 1.0 5.08 5.08 FWZ_2 6796W5 140.0 141.0 1.0 0.44 0.44 FWZ_2 6796W5 141.0 142.0 1.0 0.46 0.46 FWZ_2 6796W5 142.0 143.0 1.0 0.57 0.57 FWZ_2 6796W5 143.0 144.0 1.0 8.65 8.65 FWZ_2 6796W5 144.0 144.9 0.9 0.78 0.78 FWZ_2 6796W5 144.9 145.8 0.9 1.10 1.10 FWZ_2 6796W5 145.8 146.9 1.1 0.64 0.64 FWZ_2 6796W5 146.9 147.9 1.0 1.16 1.16 FWZ_2 6796W5 147.9 148.9 1.0 2.84 2.84 FWZ_2 6796W5 148.9 149.9 1.0 1.90 1.90 FWZ_2 6796W5 149.9 150.9 1.0 3.97 3.97 FWZ_2 6796W5 150.9 151.9 1.0 6.38 6.38 FWZ_2 6796W5 151.9 152.9 1.0 5.74 5.74 FWZ_2 6796W5 152.9 153.9 1.0 20.80 20.80 FWZ_2 6796W6 65.0 66.0 1.0 3.30 3.30 A Zone 6796W6 66.0 67.0 1.0 8.59 8.59 A Zone 6796W6 67.0 68.0 1.0 7.16 7.16 A Zone 6796W6 68.0 69.0 1.0 73.70 73.70 A Zone 6796W6 69.0 69.8 0.8 0.53 0.53 A Zone 6796W6 69.8 70.8 1.0 8.24 8.24 A Zone 6796W6 70.8 71.8 1.0 347.00 90.00 A Zone 6796W6 71.8 72.8 1.0 0.19 0.19 A Zone 6796W6 72.8 74.0 1.2 4.98 4.98 A Zone 6796W6 74.0 75.5 1.5 3.86 3.86 A Zone 6796W6 94.0 95.0 1.0 4.80 4.80 A1 Zone 6796W6 95.0 96.0 1.0 0.38 0.38 A1 Zone 6796W6 96.0 97.0 1.0 5.74 5.74 A1 Zone 6796W6 97.0 98.0 1.0 0.34 0.34 A1 Zone 6796W6 98.0 99.0 1.0 4.16 4.16 A1 Zone 6796W6 99.0 100.0 1.0 695.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6796W6 100.0 101.0 1.0 678.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6796W6 101.0 102.0 1.0 13.70 13.70 A1 Zone 6796W6 102.0 103.0 1.0 7.42 7.42 A1 Zone 6796W6 103.0 103.9 0.9 8.59 8.59 A1 Zone 6796W6 103.9 104.9 1.0 28.70 28.70 A1 Zone 6796W6 104.9 105.9 1.0 1.41 1.41 A1 Zone 6796W6 105.9 106.9 1.0 56.00 56.00 A1 Zone 6796W6 106.9 107.9 1.0 1330.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6796W6 107.9 108.9 1.0 357.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6796W6 108.9 109.9 1.0 47.80 47.80 A1 Zone 6796W6 109.9 110.9 1.0 74.20 74.20 A1 Zone 6796W6 110.9 111.9 1.0 179.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6796W6 111.9 112.9 1.0 59.50 59.50 A1 Zone 6796W6 112.9 113.9 1.0 17.95 17.95 A1 Zone 6796W6 113.9 114.9 1.0 54.10 54.10 A1 Zone 6796W6 114.9 115.9 1.0 451.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6796W6 115.9 116.9 1.0 390.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6796W6 116.9 117.8 0.9 3.50 3.50 A1 Zone 6796W6 117.8 119.3 1.5 0.15 0.15 A1 Zone 6796W6 119.3 120.8 1.5 0.04 0.04 A1 Zone 6796W6 120.8 122.3 1.5 0.40 0.40 A1 Zone 6796W6 122.3 123.8 1.5 0.03 0.03 A1 Zone 6796W6 123.8 124.9 1.1 0.14 0.14 A1 Zone 6796W6 124.9 126.0 1.1 1.20 1.20 A1 Zone 6796W6 126.0 127.0 1.0 1.21 1.21 A1 Zone 6796W6 127.0 128.0 1.0 27.10 27.10 A1 Zone 6796W6 128.0 129.0 1.0 130.50 90.00 A1 Zone 6796W6 129.0 130.0 1.0 16.85 16.85 A1 Zone 6796W6 130.0 131.0 1.0 0.31 0.31 A1 Zone 6796W6 131.0 132.5 1.5 0.19 0.19 A1 Zone 6796W6 132.5 134.0 1.5 0.60 0.60 A1 Zone 6796W6 134.0 135.5 1.5 0.04 0.04 A1 Zone 6796W6 135.5 137.0 1.5 0.05 0.05 A1 Zone 6796W6 137.0 138.5 1.5 0.19 0.19 A1 Zone 6796W6 138.5 140.0 1.5 0.13 0.13 A1 Zone 6796W6 140.0 141.5 1.5 0.15 0.15 A1 Zone 6796W6 141.5 142.5 1.0 0.37 0.37 A1 Zone 6796W6 142.5 143.7 1.2 1.87 1.87 A1 Zone 6796W6 143.7 144.7 1.0 20.00 20.00 A1 Zone 6819W2 199.0 200.5 1.5 2.74 2.74 A Zone 6819W2 200.5 202.0 1.5 0.79 0.79 A Zone 6819W2 202.0 203.0 1.0 0.96 0.96 A Zone 6819W2 203.0 204.3 1.3 0.38 0.38 A Zone 6819W2 204.3 205.3 1.0 134.50 90.00 A Zone 6819W3 253.4 254.4 1.0 25.90 25.90 A Zone 6819W3 254.4 255.4 1.0 0.22 0.22 A Zone 6819W3 255.4 256.2 0.8 0.03 0.03 A Zone 6819W3 256.2 257.5 1.3 36.80 36.80 A Zone 6819W3 257.5 258.9 1.4 0.55 0.55 A Zone 6819W3 258.9 260.4 1.5 0.62 0.62 A Zone 6820 812.4 813.4 1.0 2.12 2.12 ? 6820 813.4 814.4 1.0 0.80 0.80 ? 6820 814.4 815.4 1.0 0.79 0.79 ? 6820 815.4 816.0 0.6 0.04 0.04 ? 6820 816.0 816.6 0.6 197.00 90.00 ? 6829 740.8 741.8 1.0 0.47 0.47 A Zone 6829 741.8 742.6 0.8 0.21 0.21 A Zone 6829 742.6 743.3 0.7 38.90 38.90 A Zone 6829 743.3 743.9 0.6 1.26 1.26 A Zone 6829 743.9 745.1 1.2 1.64 1.64 A Zone 6829W1 159.3 160.1 0.8 0.47 0.47 A Zone 6829W1 160.1 161.2 1.1 0.21 0.21 A Zone 6829W1 161.2 162.6 1.4 38.90 38.90 A Zone 6829W1 162.6 164.0 1.4 1.26 1.26 A Zone 6829W2 190.1 191.1 1.0 11.05 11.05 A Zone 6829W2 191.1 191.9 0.8 0.31 0.31 A Zone 6829W2 191.9 192.8 0.9 70.20 70.20 A Zone 6829W2 192.8 194.3 1.5 0.20 0.20 A Zone

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fed6516-956f-46c2-a3a9-7276f9908abb



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/495c2900-6eae-4058-9944-32ddf4711433

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1557a84b-51ff-45b1-9ef1-046a2233a1eb