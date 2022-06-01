Chimerix to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

DURHAM, N.C., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission it is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. in New York City.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix’s website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma.

