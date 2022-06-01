Allison Hull, D.O. with Florida Medical Clinic Helps Provide Once in a Lifetime Opportunity to Special Needs Children

LAND O' LAKES, Fla., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Allison Hull, Internal Medicine & Pediatrics at Florida Medical Clinic, recently donated $1,600 through the FMC Foundation of Caring to support Camp Idlewild of Florida. The money will go directly to their scholarship fund which helps make Camp a reality for special needs children who are unable to attend a traditional camp.



In addition to being a dual board-certified adult internist and pediatrician, Dr. Hull is the Founder and CEO of Well-Being: A Tribe Planted with Purpose. Her background and expertise in human nutrition, coupled with her passion for behavior change, provides her with the foundation for educating members of the Well-Being Tribe, allowing them to impact the lives of those around them.

Well-Being is a wellness program that provides both personal health and corporate wellness coaching. The program fosters physical awareness in order to optimize metabolic, cognitive and emotional well-being. Its focus includes cognitive behavioral therapy, low carbohydrate and ketogenic nutritional counseling, and fitness training

Camp Idlewild of Florida is a non-profit camp in Land O’ Lakes, founded by William “Bill” and Irene Roach, who are both Well-Being Alumni. They shared a vision and a dream to develop a summer camp for children with special needs after their grandson was diagnosed with Autism. Built on 140 private acres, Camp Idlewild is surrounded by serene landscape and features a 65-acre spring fed lake and offers innovative programs that allow children with special needs to flourish.

“Thanks to the commitment of the Well-Being Tribe members, 2 children will have what may be a once in a lifetime opportunity. We are living out the Vision of Well-Being: Ignite the purpose of one to transform the lives of many”, explained Dr. Hull.

Dr. Hull is an ardent community supporter with a passion for helping people optimize their health, prevent disease and mitigate chronic conditions. She has donated over $17,000 to community organizations in connection with the FMC Foundation of Caring, thanks to the vision of the Well-Being Tribe.

“Dr. Hull, you are amazing!! Thank you so much for your continued work in changing lives! I had the honor to meet Irene and her daughters, Wendy and Sherri, and listen to their vision for the camp. They are a mighty team!”, commented Angela Pottinger, Executive Director of FMC Foundation of Caring.

Dr. Hull was born and raised in Florida. She is married and enjoys running, gardening, cooking and chasing after her two boys.

To make an appointment with Dr. Hull at her Wiregrass location, contact her office at (813) 528-4898.

In 1993, Florida Medical Clinic founders set their sights on one idea: to provide a better way to organize and deliver high-quality and cost-effective health care to the community. Florida Medical Clinic is proud to include over 380 providers and nearly 2,000 employees in more than 50 locations across Florida’s East Pasco and Hillsborough counties. Facilities include two urgent care clinics and three ambulatory surgery centers. Florida Medical Clinic doctors offer care in more than 40 different medical specialties.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d3d7358-bc80-43c4-a273-3913ebdef437