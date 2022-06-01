Gambier Gold Corp. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Changes to Board of Directors and Management

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gambier Gold Corp. (TSX.V: GGAU) (“Gambier” or the “Company”) announces effective immediately, a change of the Board of Directors and management of the Company. As a result of the Annual General Meeting held on June 1, 2022 (the “Annual Meeting”), Gambier’s shareholders have overwhelmingly supported the transition in favour of replacing the existing board. A total of approximately 23,600,000 common shares, representing approximately 51% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Annual Meeting.



Daniel Rodriguez, CEO, commented: “With the AGM now complete, I would like to thank all the shareholders that supported this transition. All your votes helped confirm that change was needed. We will continue to be transparent and communicate with everyone. Gambier has an amazing portfolio of properties and a new team committed to uncovering its value. Our focus will be to get back to exploring and unlocking shareholder value.”

Felix Grabher, Executive Director of FruchtExpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG and approximately 18.926% shareholder of Gambier, commented, “There are certain times and events when shareholders must rise up, speak out publicly and stand up for their rights, with all available means. This is especially true for large shareholders, who we believe also have a responsibility to smaller shareholders, at least some of whom are driven by the same desire to move the Company forward.”

Felix Grabher further states, “Exploration is as risky as it is fascinating and it is not possible without a plan, a common goal and trust among all the actors involved. At Gambier, all these things once existed. We are convinced that the new team can lead Gambier back on a promising path. Not only with the right projects, but also with communication and transparency that all shareholders equally deserve. Many thanks to everyone who has supported us over the past months with ideas, expertise, encouragement and now also with their votes at the AGM. And now to the new Gambier team get to work, there is so much to do.”

Results of Annual Meeting

Shareholders approved the following resolutions at the Annual Meeting, namely:

Appointed Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

The number of Directors was set at five with the following nominees elected as directors: Daniel Rodriguez, Sven Gollan, Owen Garfield, Sebastien Ah Fat, Rafael Vaudrin.

The resolution approving the 10% rolling stock option plan, which permits the issuance of up to 10% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares from time to time.



The new Gambier board of directors and executive team appointed consists of the following:

Board of Directors: Management: Technical Advisors: Daniel Rodriguez CEO – Daniel Rodriguez Bernie Kreft Sven Gollan CFO – Mark Brown Robert Cameron Owen Garfield Sebastien Ah Fat Rafael Vaudrin

Bios of Management, Directors and Technical Advisors

CEO and director Daniel Rodriguez was most recently head of Corporate Development with Warrior Gold Inc. with over 14 years of capital markets and financial service experience. Previously, he was an Investment Advisor with a focus on the junior mining sector and managed a retail branch bank for a top-tier Canadian bank.

Chief Financial Officer Mark T. Brown, CPA, CA, is the President of Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. Mr. Brown has assisted in the successful establishment of several private and public companies. In the public company sector, Mr. Brown has played key roles in the success of several companies which his team at Pacific Opportunity has listed on the TSXV, the TSX and the NYSE Mkt Exchanges. His corporate focus is merger and acquisition transactions, financing, strategic corporate planning, and corporate development. One of the companies founded and run by the team at Pacific Opportunity was built into a plus $500 million market capitalization entity and they have had many smaller successes over the past 20 years. Prior to joining Pacific Opportunity, Mr. Brown managed the financial departments of two TSE 300 companies, Miramar Mining Corp. and Eldorado Gold Ltd. Mr. Brown has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1993, while working with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Vancouver.

Director Sven Gollan is currently a director of Sego Resources Inc., Alianza Minerals Ltd. and Teako Gold Corp. He spent 16 years as an Investment/Private Banker in Germany and Austria and was active in the education and training of securities advisors and investment bankers. He recently also works with FruchtExpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG.

Director Owen Garfield is a Chartered Mineral Surveyor based in the United Kingdom who worked for the Valuation Office Agency as a specialist mineral valuer for over 10 years. Mr. Garfield is currently the Managing Director and owner of a successful surveying company in the United Kingdom, advising multi-national clients on major infrastructure projects.

Director Rafael Vaudrin is a Professional Geologist and former Director of Gambier. He is a Senior Project Geologist and has great expertise in field planning, data analysis, and drilling initiatives. Mr. Vaudrin will also provide the historical knowledge of the Company.

Director Sebastien Ah Fat. is a Professional Geologist with over a decade of experience in the mining and energy sectors. He is the Vice President of Exploration at Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd., a precious- metal-focused mining company, and the co-founder and Vice President of Exploration at Glacier Resources Corp., a lithium exploration company.

Technical Advisor Bernie Kreft is a born and raised Yukoner, a part-time prospector since the age of 5 and full time since 1988, who manages an aggressive family run exploration and development company active in the Canadian Cordillera. He currently owns over 75 distinct mineral projects totalling approximately 80,000 hectares. Bernie and his sons appeared on the reality TV show “Yukon Gold” which aired on the History Channel, he was named Yukon Prospector of the Year for 1998, and is also an advisor to Kestrel Gold Inc.

Technical Advisor Robert Cameron, B. Sc. Hons., P. Geo., is a geologist with 40 years of international experience including positions as President and CEO of Valley High Ventures Ltd. and Bearing Resources Ltd. as well as with Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc. (Canada), Dome Exploration Canada and others. He is a member of the Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia. He is also currently President and CEO of Commander Resources Ltd.

The Next Steps:

Maintain the highest standards of accountability and transparency, through regular communication with shareholders.

The immediate plan for Gambier is to complete and file Audited Financial Statements.

Review all assets/properties and compile data.

Update Website/Presentation/Social Media.

Raise money/recapitalize/review option.

Review several joint venture opportunities for the non-core projects.

Additionally, we are reviewing with our technical team to prioritize and advance the main assets this upcoming field season. We hope to have the opportunity to continue with these positive initiatives.

