DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Unveils New Website and CAWS Adventures Game as All 10,000 CAWS NFTs Get Minted

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moreover, the project announced the opening of the CAWS staking pool and the expansion of its GameFi collection with the CAWS Adventures game. Lastly, DYP reported the minting of all the 10,000 NFTs in the Cats and Watches Society collection, an important milestone in its development.

The new DYP site has a cleaner layout, allowing visitors to quickly find the protocol’s products and services, including DYP Staking, DYP Tools, and how to buy DYP tokens. Also, the sleek design enables quick navigation to internal sections, DYP’s partners, and its CAWS NFTs on OpenSea.

The DYP homepage features a fast-processing calculator for staking, buybacks, vault, and farming. While it only has informational purposes, this tool helps users have an idea about approximate winnings in each of those DeFi practices. Next, they can easily access all these DYP services by scrolling down the page.

DYP continues its mission of educating people about DeFi with educational tools. This section is available on the DYP homepage and includes a quick start guide in staking and how-to videos. Lastly, visitors can switch the website’s look between “light” and “dark” modes for a customizable user experience.

In a recent tweet, DYP announced the release of CAWS Adventures. This fun and quirky GameFi feature enables CAWS NFT holders to engage their cats in entertaining 2D activities. Their in-game performance helps them rank on a leaderboard providing various rewards according to their scores.

Players must hold at least one CAWS NFT in their wallets or in staking to play the game. This way, they can use their assets for more than just one purpose.

The CAWS staking pool is currently open for business. This means that users can stake their CAWS NFTs and get 50% APR in ETH rewards. And, if they don’t have an NFT, they can quickly buy one from OpenSea and start earning money.

Lastly, DYP announced the minting of all 10,000 CAWS NFTs in its collection. The team congratulated the owners and told them to “get ready for the next episode.” Currently, the CAWS series is sold out.

About DYP and CAWS NFTs

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) aims to build a decentralized ecosystem incorporating numerous DeFi products and services, including yield farming, staking, NFTs, and Metaverse gaming. The project runs on unique smart contracts using DYP’s proprietary anti-manipulation functionality.

The CAWS NFT series consists of 10,000 randomly-generated Cat NFTs from more than 235 different attributes. They “live” as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain and come with multiple perks for their owners. DYP launched the collection on April 13 this year.

