Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:



Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date Series C 0.294313 June 30, 2022 June 15, 2022



































Series D 0.23485 June 29, 2022 Series E 0.198938 June 30, 2022 Series F 0.17315 June 29, 2022 Series G 0.185125 June 30, 2022 Series H 0.19808 June 29, 2022 Series I 0.207938 June 30, 2022 Series J 0.21616 June 29, 2022 Series K 0.315313 June 30, 2022 Series M 0.312688 June 30, 2022

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 30, 2022 to September 29, 2022 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$) Series D 1.16626 4.62701 0.29157 Series F 0.91673 3.63701 0.22918 Series H 1.01755 4.03701 0.25439 Series J 1.09064 4.32701 0.27266

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

