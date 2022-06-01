NEWPRO Home Solutions Joins Renovo Home Partners

Woburn, Massachusetts, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWPRO Home Solutions (“NEWPRO”), today announced its partnership with Renovo Home Partners (“Renovo”), a Direct-to-Consumer platform based in Dallas, Texas providing home remodeling products and services. Renovo was formed in late 2021 by the combination of its partnership with Dreamstyle Remodeling, Alure Home Improvements, and Remodel USA. Angle Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to NEWPRO.

Founded in 1945, NEWPRO has grown into one of the largest and most trusted home remodelers in New England. With a focus on quick-turn, baths, energy-efficient windows, siding and roof replacement, NEWPRO is recognized both locally and nationally as an industry leader offering a combination of superior products and exemplary service.

“We are excited to join the Renovo platform supporting our goals to scale our business for increased market share and product diversification. The partnership also provides our employees with increased opportunities,” says Nick Cogliani, CEO of NEWPRO. “We look forward to partnering with our peer Renovo companies to create the nation’s leading remodeler, raising the bar and setting a new standard for the customer experience in the home improvement industry.”

Renovo Home Partners recognizes that each business and its geography is unique and supports their partners’ visions by investing in their growth with the benefits of scale of a national platform. Built on a culture of performance and continuous improvement, the Renovo platform provides access to peer experience and insight as well as the necessary infrastructure, processes, and tech-enabled resources to help partners thrive.

“Nick and his team at NEWPRO have built an industry-leading, well-respected company that fits right into Renovo’s culture and ethos. We are excited to welcome them to the Renovo family and support their continued impressive growth,” says Renovo’s CEO, John Dupuy.

About NEWPRO Home Solutions

NEWPRO Home Improvement Solutions is New England’s leading direct-to-consumer home improvement solution provider. Founded in 1945 and led by three consecutive generations of family, the NEWPRO team of over 300 employees are committed to delivering a worry-free, hassle-free home improvement experience. A customer-first mindset, combined with interactive design tools and innovative technology, has earned NEWPRO the reputation as a market leader. Amongst many accolades, NEWPRO has been voted a best workplace by the Boston Business Journal, Boston Globe and recognized as a fastest-growing private organization on the Inc 5000 list. With a corporate office in Woburn, MA, and multiple offices and satellite locations in Northern and Southern New England, NEWPRO strives to be a home improvement partner for life offering energy-efficient replacement windows, insulated siding, and roofing systems, doors, bathtub and shower replacement systems, and walk-in baths. For more information, visit www.newpro.com or follow us on Linkedin.

About Renovo Home Partners

Based in Dallas, Texas, Renovo Home Partners is a Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) platform focused on high-volume, quick-turn bath, window, cabinet refacing, siding, roofing and other remodeling services to homeowners across the United States. With multiple leading brands under one management team, Renovo Home Partners aims to centralize back-office operations and invest in best-in-class technology capabilities to drive commercial alignment amongst regionally focused businesses and enable cross-selling product offerings at national scale in the near term. With a strong commitment to superior customer service, outstanding product quality, and expert installation, Renovo Home Partners is proud to service its homeowner customer base. For more information, visit the Renovo Home Partner website: www.renovohomepartners.com or follow us on Linkedin.

