On the Heels of Double Digit Growth, Luxury Design Powerhouse Lisa Kahn Expands Into Finding Sanctuary by Lisa Kahn Designs

Naples, FL, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following two years of unprecedented revenue growth and new luxury residences across the US, award-winning interior designer Lisa Kahn is transforming her boutique interior design firm, formerly focused on the elite residences of the Port Royal neighborhood in Naples, Florida, into a purpose-driven brand and enterprise that reflects her mission to harness the power of interior design for wellness and refuge. Finding Sanctuary by Lisa Kahn Designs embraces the belief that there is a vital connection between the human spirit and the built environment. From residential to commercial spaces, Kahn creates spaces that cater to the comfort of the body, the curiosity of the mind and the nurturing of the spirit. Finding Sanctuary by Lisa Kahn Designs offers uniquely-personalized design services, complete furnishings and turnkey project management anchored in the company’s vision of enabling its clients to have homes that reflect their personal definition of sanctuary.

“Now more than ever, we have seen and heard from our clients the imperative that their homes deliver a place of refuge and peace for them. The promise of helping people find sanctuary so that they can be happier and find more peace has become the purpose behind our investment in expanding our company,” says CEO and founder Kahn. “It’s clear that customized, thoughtful interior design is and has been my passion for the past 30 years and now, people understand they need wellness in their homes. I believe that well-designed homes can provide a true luxury in surroundings where everyone can truly reconnect with what matters most to them, and can nurture not only themselves, but those they love as well.”

Throughout her career, Kahn, who was recently accepted as a Design Leader for the Design Leadership Network, has been designing personal sanctuaries for the most discerning luxury clients. As the business and number of projects have grown exponentially over the past 2 years, the company has made strategic investments to expand its footprint to an even broader client base nationally and around the world. To accomplish this, Finding Sanctuary by Lisa Kahn Designs has doubled its staff and operations. Recruiting like-minded top tier executives, the company is investing in a bold cross-platform business plan focused on the intersection of interior design with the zeitgeist of wellness. Led by Chief Growth Officer Antoinette Zel, a former Viacom CEO and seasoned advertising and media leader, and Chief Operating Officer Philip Allen, a veteran in new construction, technology and operations, the company is poised for 2022 to be its best year yet with imminent operations in North Carolina and New York in the coming term.



“Lisa’s creative vision, thoughtful intuition and proven expertise is particularly relevant today to many clients who long for a relationship that can make their home aspirations real, that transcends just pleasing aesthetics and colors; people today want a more authentic expression of who they are” said Zel, “This is why I joined Lisa and Philip and am confident we are on the right path.”

To learn more about Finding Sanctuary by Lisa Kahn Designs' full suite of design services and highly personalized process, visit https://www.lisakahndesigns.com

About Finding Sanctuary by Lisa Kahn Designs

Finding Sanctuary by Lisa Kahn Designs is an award-winning interior design firm from industry leader and design expert Lisa Kahn, which cultivates the vital and profound connection between the built environment and the human spirit. Driven by a strong sense of purpose, Kahn and her team create residential and commercial spaces of sanctuary that cater to the comfort of the body, the curiosity of the mind and the nurturing of the spirit. The firm serves its global client base with a suite of design services and a highly personalized process to achieve unique environments attuned to wellness and refuge, beauty and order, creativity and light. Finding Sanctuary is the interior design philosophy of designing spaces that create peace around us to inspire peace within.

