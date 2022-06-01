Crazy Cactus the Hot New Gamefi Token Coming Soon to Binance Smart Chain

London, UK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crazy Cactus, a Gamefi token that serves a dual purpose of providing a great game for the community while giving financial benefits to its holders is soon coming to Binance Smart Chain. This is also why crypto enthusiasts eagerly add Crazy Cactus to their watch lists, forecasting it to be a cryptomoonshot.

Crazy Cactus Rewards

Crazy Cactus is a frictionless yield token that gives attractive CACTUS rewards on an hourly basis. By holding CACTUS in their wallet, investors can earn generous passive income paid out in CACTUS.

Its developers have worked tirelessly to build a community focused on its bright future. They have created a community that is not only interested in earning a passive income from holding this token but also involved in the development of their web presence, advertising strategies, merchandising store, upcoming Play-to-Earn Game, NFT marketplace, and other future endeavours.

How does it work?

The Tokenomics of Crazy Cactus are very simple, and it works by taking a tax fee on every transaction occurring on its network. After this, a part of its fee is redistributed to every wallet that holds CACTUS in a given percentage. With this, each holder will be able to secure a generous passive income in the form of CACTUS. These rewards will be automatically sent to their wallet every 60 minutes.

Crazy Cactus Play-to-Earn Game

Crazy Cactus is a classic Jump’n’Run that deftly weaves skilful platforming, frenetic fights and some light puzzle elements together. The upcoming Play-to-Earn Game will be released very soon and will give users the chance to try and earn more CACTUS tokens for completing tasks, missions and unlocking new achievements.

Revolutionary NFT Implementation — Crazy Cactus NFT Marketplace and Collectibles

Perhaps one of the most innovative aspects of Crazy Cactus aside from its smart Tokenomics is the incorporation of NFTs into its platform. As crypto enthusiasts know, Non-Fungible Tokens can be virtually anything from art, music, text, and even games. Keeping this in mind, the project will launch its own NFT platform called Crazy Cactus NFT Marketplace, as mentioned on their roadmap. The first collection of Crazy Cactus NFTs will be available very soon.

Strong Community

Crazy Cactus is creating a community of influential investors who wish to impact positively. The developers state that they want to expand Crazy Cactus’s operations to the point where they are positively impacting the lives of people who don’t even have the luxury of knowing what crypto is. What’s unique about their initiative is that they want to do this while giving back to their community and supporters.

About the Team

The Crazy Cactus team is filled with members having extensive experience in the crypto world, and each brings a unique quality to ensure the project’s success. The Crazy Cactus team are committed to the project and maintain a daily presence on Telegram channels.

The marketing team has had massive success on other very well-known projects and aims to inject the same passion and relentless aggressive marketing techniques into this project. This project is genuine, the team is accurate, and they are here to stay for the long run.

Ambitious Marketing Campaign

Crazy Cactus’ marketing team has succeeded with it’s initial pre-launch marketing campaign, and is now planning on continuing with aggressive marketing techniques for longterm success. Some of the future campaigns include significant partnerships with celebrities and influencers and a big Chinese marketing push including Weibo/Btok planned very soon. It also consists of the constant trending on Dextools and then trending regularly on CoinMarketCap, alongside other marketing campaigns targeting numerous Crypto websites.

Crazy Cactus’ Future Plans

Crazy Cactus will continue to push with more regular marketing in all areas. The team wont be settled until it reaches at least a 9 figure market cap. Once this milestone is achieved Crazy Cactus will push further by introducing different forms of marketing to try and break 10 figures. The team are hoping to eventually reach multiple major centralised exchanges. Most may say the sky is the limit, but Crazy Cactus plans on exceeding this.

Join the Crazy Cactus Community:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CrazyCactusBSC

Telegram: https://t.me/CrazyCactusToken

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Readers are encouraged to do their own research.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Eric Barnes

Company: Crazy Cactus Token

Email: Contact@crazycactustoken.com

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://crazycactustoken.com



Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com