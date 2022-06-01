BioLife Sciences Inc. Files Form 1-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to Raise Capital Under a Tier I Regulation A+ Offering

HENDERSON, NV, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTC: BLFE) (the “Company” or “BioLife”), announced today that it has filed Form 1-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeking to raise up to $20 million under a Tier I Regulation A+ offering.

The filing is structured to raise up to $20 million through the sale of our common stock at a price per share between $.05 and $.50. The final price will be set once the offering statement has been qualified by the SEC. The money raised would be used to fund and expand existing operations, payoff company debt and complete additional acquisitions.

This process and fundraising initiative will also enable BioLife to complete the tasks it requires to become fully SEC reporting and subsequently apply to uplist to the OTCQB tier of OTC Markets, which is also known as The Venture Market.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technology. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

Disclaimer

